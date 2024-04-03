Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 Single Game Tickets Available Tuesday, April 9

Sign up for ‘93 Society email newsletter for presale access

FLA_24_SCP_Presale_Access_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff single game tickets for Round 1 will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or by visiting FloridaPanthers.com.

Fans interested in receiving presale access for single game tickets can join the Panthers email newsletter ‘93 Society. '93 Society subscribers are the first to receive exclusive ticket promotions, presale access, upcoming Amerant Bank Arena concert information and more. Those interested in joining '93 Society to receive presale ticket access should click here.

The Florida Panthers clinched their fifth consecutive Playoff berth on March 28. Round 1 Playoff dates, times and opponent will be released at a later date.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com and Panthers official social media channels to find out information on giveaways, watch parties, activities surrounding home playoff games, merchandise and more.

2024 Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Playoff single game tickets are on sale soon! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Florida Panthers 2024-25 Territory Memberships are available now. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.

