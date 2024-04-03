Territory Talk: Rolling with the Punches (Ep. 292)

With the Florida Panthers battling through both injuries and illness down the home stretch, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode of Territory Talk discussing this current stretch of adversity, keys to getting back on track and more.

Plus, hear what captain Aleksander Barkov, defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and head coach Paul Maurice had to say following Tuesday's loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Additionally, Doug and Jameson finish off their “Contender or Pretender?” series by taking a look at the teams still in contention in the jam-packed Eastern Conference.

Highlights include:

The Panthers are rolling with the punches right now. (1:15)

Hear from Maurice, Barkov and Ekman-Larsson. (4:00)

Eastern Conference: Contender or Pretender? (14:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: