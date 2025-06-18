How Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers were built

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the second straight season with a 5-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

They defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning (five games), Toronto Maple Leafs (seven games) and Carolina Hurricanes (five games) prior to advancing to the Cup FInal, where they defeated the Oilers for the second straight season.

Fourteen players who played at least one Stanley Cup Playoff game in 2025 were on the Cup-winning roster last season. Forward Brad Marchand, acquired prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, won the Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011. Forward Nico Sturm, who was not with the Panthers last season, won it with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

Of the 23 players to play at least one postseason game, 11 were signed in free agency, seven were acquired via trade, four were selected by Florida in the NHL Draft, and one was claimed off waivers. Nineteen of the 22 skaters have at least one goal in the playoffs and 21 at least one point.

Here's how the roster of this Stanley Cup finalist was built, with background on the coaching staff and general manager:

FORWARDS

Aleksander Barkov, C: Selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Barkov had 71 points (20 goals, 51 assists) in 67 regular season games and had 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 23 playoff games.

Sam Bennett, C: Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on April 12, 2021, with a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft for forward prospect Emil Heineman and a second-round selection in 2022, Bennett had 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) in 76 regular-season games and had 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 23 playoff games and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs.

Jesper Boqvist, C: Signed as a free agent July 1, 2024, Boqvist had 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 78 regular-season games and had five points (two goals, three assists) in 13 playoff games.

Jonah Gadjovich, LW: Signed as a free agent Oct. 16, 2023, Gadjovich scored four goals in 42 regular-season games and had three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 playoff games.

A.J. Greer, LW: Signed as a free agent July 1, 2024, Greer had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 81 regular-season games and had three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 playoff games.

Anton Lundell, C: Selected in the first round (No. 12) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Lundell had 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) in 79 regular-season games and had 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 23 playoff games.

Eetu Luostarinen, C: Acquired from the Hurricanes on Feb. 24, 2020, with defenseman Chase Priskie and forwards Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark for forward Vincent Trocheck, Luostarinen had 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 80 regular-season games and had 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 23 playoff games.

Brad Marchand, LW: Acquired from the Bruins on March 7 for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, Marchand had four points (two goals, two assists) in 10 regular-season games for the Panthers and had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 23 playoff games.

Tomas Nosek, LW: Signed as a free agent July 1, 2024, Nosek had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 59 regular-season games and had three assists in 16 playoff games.

Sam Reinhart, C: Acquired from the Buffalo Sabres on July 24, 2021, for goalie Devon Levi and a first-round pick in the 2022 draft, Reinhart had 81 points (39 goals, 42 assists) in 79 regular-season games and had 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 23 playoff games.

Evan Rodrigues, C: Signed as a free agent July 2, 2023, Rodrigues had 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 82 regular-season games and had 13 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 21 playoff games.