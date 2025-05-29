Panthers 'calm' in comeback, eliminate Hurricanes to reach 3rd straight Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. – The celebration was muted, a few congratulations, a couple of high fives. The Florida Panthers were happy, sure. They had accomplished the task at hand, the erasure of the Carolina Hurricanes from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5-3 win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final.

But, mostly, it was just another night, just another win.

It was in marked contrast to what had happened two years ago. Back then, on May 24, 2023, the Panthers had swept the Hurricanes out of the playoffs to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1996. That they won that game on a goal with 4.3 seconds remaining in regulation surely helped, but it was only part of the reason the reaction was Matthew Tkachuk sliding across the ice in an expression of pure joy.

It was new then. It is not now.

Now, as the Panthers have reached the Cup Final for the third time in three seasons, poised to contend for their second consecutive Stanley Cup win, they know that there is so much more ahead. So much more to do.

“The bigger picture has changed maybe a little bit for our team,” coach Paul Maurice said. “The first time, the fight to get to the Final, it’s just such a big deal. And then you do it a couple of times, you understand that you’re three-quarters of the way through and there’s lots more than has to happen.”

There were, of course, a few sparks of excitement, as Brad Marchand ducked over to hug Teresa Viola, wife of Vincent Viola, the owner of the Panthers, after he came off the ice. There was the playing of “You Can Call Me Al,” the Paul Simon song that has accompanied each of the Panthers wins in the playoffs.

Not many, though.

“Didn’t even think about it,” Tkachuk said. “Just reacted how I reacted. I don’t know. It was different than a few years ago. I remember a few years ago, it felt like such an accomplishment from where we were at one point. I know we talked about it last year, it’s part of the journey. Same way with this year. It’s all business and we’ve got a bigger goal in mind.”