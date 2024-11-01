Global Series: Rodrigues scores fastest goal outside North America in NHL history

TAMPERE – It look less than a minute to make history at the 2024 Global Series.
Scoring the fastest goal outside of North America in NHL history, Evan Rodrigues gave the Florida Panthers a 1-0 lead over the Dallas Stars when he tipped a point shot from Aaron Ekblad past Jake Oettinger just 28 seconds into the first period at Nokia Arena on Friday.
The previous record was set by Detroit’s Tomas Holmstrom, who scored 31 seconds into a game against the St. Louis at the 2009 Premiere Series in Stockholm, Sweden.