Global Series: Panthers roll with Finnish starting lineup in Game 1

Barkov & fellow Finns received a warm welcome in Tampere

Barkov-Global-Series
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

TAMPERE – The Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars both rolled with Finn-centric starting lineups during Game 1 of the 2024 Global Series at Nokia Arena on Friday.

The Panthers deployed Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola, while the Stars sent out Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen.

As you’d expect with the game being played in Barkov’s hometown of Tampere, the Panthers captain received a raucous ovation when his name was announced.

Check out the video below to see for yourself.

The Panthers deployed all four of their Finnish players in their starting lineup.

“It’s really hard to describe how great it feels right now to be able to be here,” Barkov told reporters on Thursday. “This is so nice. I don’t even know if I can realize how special this is.”

In addition to being from Tampere, Barkov, who Florida took with the second overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, played two seasons for the city’s Liiga club, Tappara, from 2011-2013.

In 2020, Barkov also became a minority owner of Tappara.

Following his warm reception during the anthem, Barkov brought the crowd to its feet early in the first period when he buried a wrist shot to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead over the Stars.

The Panthers and Stars will face off again on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

