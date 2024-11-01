Global Series: Panthers roll with Finnish starting lineup in Game 1

TAMPERE – The Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars both rolled with Finn-centric starting lineups during Game 1 of the 2024 Global Series at Nokia Arena on Friday.

The Panthers deployed Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola, while the Stars sent out Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen.

As you’d expect with the game being played in Barkov’s hometown of Tampere, the Panthers captain received a raucous ovation when his name was announced.

Check out the video below to see for yourself.