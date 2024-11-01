Panthers embrace sauna culture with Global Series arrival outfits

TAMPERE, Finland -- The Florida Panthers were steamed when they arrived at the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal on Friday.

Well, actually, they were ready for a steam.

Embracing the famous saunas of Finland, the Stanley Cup champions arrived for their game against the Dallas Stars on a snowy day at Nokia Arena (2 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN) in bathrobes, looking ready for a trip to the sauna.

It's just another example of how much the Panthers and Stars have embraced this trip for the two regular-season games this week.

The Stars and Panthers each hit an actual sauna earlier this week as part of their adventures in Helsinki and Tampere.