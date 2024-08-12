NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Florida Panthers, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Florida Panthers
Forwards Samoskevich, Sourdif could see NHL action this season
© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI
1. Mackie Samoskevich, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 24 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Florida (NHL): 7 GP, 0-0-0; Charlotte (AHL): 62 GP, 22-32-54
Samoskevich (5-foot-11, 183 pounds) got a taste of the NHL last season and appears ready to compete for a job with the Panthers in training camp. After turning pro at the end of the 2022-23 season following his sophomore year at the University of Michigan, the 21-year-old recovered from a slow start (no goals in first 10 games) to lead Charlotte of the American Hockey League in points and tie Wilmer Skoog for the team lead in goals.
“He kind of fits that Panther mold where he works, he focuses, he wants to get better,” Florida general manager Bill Zito said. “He has a little bit of swagger, like he knows he’s pretty good, and he wants to win and he wants to improve. So, his evolution is really kind of in his own hands and he embraces it.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Justin Sourdif, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 87 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Florida (NHL): 3 GP, 0-0-0; Charlotte (AHL): 58 GP, 12-26-38
Sourdif (5-11, 180) took on a bigger role with Charlotte in his second professional season, playing center and wing, being matched against opponent’s top lines and, at times, playing on a line with Samoskevich. In the process, the 22-year-old increased his offensive output from 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 48 AHL games in 2022-23.
Like Samoskevich, Sourdif gained experience with a brief, initial NHL stint last season and will have a chance to earn more games in the League this season.
“He’s a tremendous 200-foot hockey player,” Zito said. “He has hockey sense, grit, speed, quickness and strength.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Mike Benning, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 95 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
Last season: Charlotte (AHL): 72 GP, 9-17-26
A skilled, puck-moving defenseman, Benning demonstrated his offensive talents in his first year as a professional with Charlotte after three seasons at the University of Denver, particularly on the power play, where he scored four of his nine goals and had five assists.
The son of former NHL defenseman Brian Benning and brother of San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning, the 22-year-old helped pick up the slack after defenseman Lucas Carlsson tore his ACL on Feb. 28 and had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his final 20 regular-season games.
Benning also progressed in his defensive play and will have to continue to prove he can overcome his lack of size (5-9, 185) to reach the next level.
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
4. Linus Eriksson, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 58 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Djurgardens (Allsvenskan): 35 GP: 3-12-15; Djurgardens J20 (J20 Nationell): 25 GP, 5-16-21
Florida did not have a first- or second-round pick going into the 2024 NHL Draft but traded up to acquire the No. 58 pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs and selected Eriksson, who was ranked 10th among International skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The 18-year-old did not look out of place playing in the second-best league in Sweden (Allsvenskan) after excelling for Djurgardens’ under-20 team.
The Panthers were impressed by his hockey sense and leadership. Eriksson (6-0, 183) had seven points (one goal, six assists) in seven games while serving as captain for Sweden when it won the bronze medal at the 2024 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.
“When we took him, immediately people outside the organization who knew him well who saw him play a lot, you start getting the texts, ‘That’s a hockey player. That’s a complete hockey player,’” Zito said. “So, when you get that type of feedback from your peers and people around and people you respect, that’s exciting.”
Eriksson will play for Djurgardens again this season before potentially heading to North America.
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
5. Mikulas Hovorka, D
How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent April 10, 2024
2023-24 season: Motor Ceske Budejovice (Czech): 51 GP: 5-11-16
The Panthers were excited to add Hovorka to their prospect pool when they signed him to a two-year, entry-level contract after his second season with Motor Ceske Budejovice in the Czech Extraliga. A right-shot defenseman with imposing size (6-6, 229), the 23-year-old led his team with a plus-14 rating and tied for the team lead in goals among defensemen.
Hovorka will begin his adjustment to the North American game with Charlotte this season.
Projected NHL arrival: Next season