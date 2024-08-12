Top prospects for Florida Panthers

1. Mackie Samoskevich, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 24 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Florida (NHL): 7 GP, 0-0-0; Charlotte (AHL): 62 GP, 22-32-54

Samoskevich (5-foot-11, 183 pounds) got a taste of the NHL last season and appears ready to compete for a job with the Panthers in training camp. After turning pro at the end of the 2022-23 season following his sophomore year at the University of Michigan, the 21-year-old recovered from a slow start (no goals in first 10 games) to lead Charlotte of the American Hockey League in points and tie Wilmer Skoog for the team lead in goals.

“He kind of fits that Panther mold where he works, he focuses, he wants to get better,” Florida general manager Bill Zito said. “He has a little bit of swagger, like he knows he’s pretty good, and he wants to win and he wants to improve. So, his evolution is really kind of in his own hands and he embraces it.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season