3 questions facing Florida Panthers

1. Will the Panthers have enough energy for a repeat bid?

The Florida Panthers played in the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two seasons, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 before defeating the Edmonton Oilers last season to capture their first championship. To win the Stanley Cup again this season, however, they’ll have to become only the second team since 1985 to reach the Final in three consecutive seasons, joining the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 before losing to the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Final.

Florida has played more Stanley Cup Playoff games (55) the past three seasons than any team in the NHL, which could take a toll physically and mentally.

“It’s possible. It’s not easy,” general manager Bill Zito said. “I do think that we have a professional staff and coaching staff that can manage it and help the guys manage the pure fatigue end of things.”