NHL EDGE stats for Florida Panthers

Reinhart’s high-danger goals, Forsling’s advanced stats prowess among highlights
1. Forward Sam Reinhart ranked second in the NHL in high-danger goals (34) last season, behind Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers (44), and was second in high-danger shooting percentage (35.1), behind Artemi Panarin (36.6) of the New York Rangers, among those who had at least 200 total shots on goal.
Reinhart signed an eight-year contract this offseason after finishing second on the Panthers in Stanley Cup Playoff goals (10; behind Carter Verhaeghe, 11) during their championship run. Reinhart scored the game-winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Reinhart was tied with teammate Matthew Tkachuk for third in high-danger shots on goal (29) in the playoffs and tied for sixth in high-danger goals (five).
Though there could be some regression for Reinhart in shooting percentage, goals (NHL career-high 57; second in NHL behind Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, 69) and points (led Panthers with NHL career-high 94), it’s worth noting he was also among the leaders in goals (16; 90th percentile) and shots on goal (108; 97th percentile) from high-danger areas two seasons ago in 2022-23.
Other EDGE metrics suggesting Reinhart has staying power include his total skating distance (266.55 miles; 94th percentile) and offensive zone time percentage at even strength (45.7; 96th percentile) last season. Most importantly, Florida’s elite forward group of center Aleksander Barkov and wings Tkachuk and Reinhart remains intact, giving the Panthers a real chance to defend their title.
2. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky led the 2024 postseason in high-danger save percentage (.843; among those who played multiple rounds) and was tied with Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets for third at his position in goal differential (plus-41) last regular season, behind Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks (plus-53) and Stuart Skinner of the Oilers (plus-50).
The two-time Vezina Trophy winner (with Columbus Blue Jackets in 2013, 2017) was arguably Florida’s most valuable player in the postseason; Oilers forward Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP despite playing for the losing team. Bobrovsky allowed one goal or fewer in three of Florida’s four wins during the Cup Final and limited the goal totals of the Oilers’ elite skaters over the seven-game series (McDavid, 3; Hyman, 2; Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, 1; none for Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard).
3. Defenseman Gustav Forsling ranked 10th in the NHL at the position in 90-plus miles per hour shots (41) last season and was among the entire League’s best in top shot speed (100.51 mph; 95th percentile) and offensive zone time percentage at even strength (44.0; 92nd percentile).
The defense from Florida’s championship team, which held McDavid without a point in Games 6 and 7 of the Cup Final, saw some key departures this offseason in Brandon Montour (signed with Seattle Kraken) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (signed with Toronto Maple Leafs). But Forsling now has a chance to carry over his strong possession numbers (plus-467 shot attempts differential last regular season; 10th in NHL) and well-rounded EDGE stats profile to a potential first power-play role this season. Forsling also ranked second in shot attempts differential in the postseason (plus-138), behind Bouchard (plus-169).
