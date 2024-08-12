Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2024-25

1. Matthew Tkachuk, F

NHL.com point projection: 95

Tkachuk has been over a point-per-game player for three consecutive seasons, including back-to-back 100-point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He has high-scoring upside with the potential of being a 40-goal scorer, a feat he has achieved twice in the past three seasons. Tkachuk also has high shot volume, ranking 12th in the NHL in that category last season (280 in 80 games), and has the eighth-most in the League in the past two seasons combined (602 in 159 games). He should be considered a top-15 overall player in fantasy drafts.