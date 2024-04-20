Cats vs. Bolts: ‘History and momentum get rewritten every time the puck drops’

SUNRISE, Fla. – After three head-to-head battles during the regular season, the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning should produce even more fireworks during their first-round playoff series, which will kick off with Game 1 on Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena at 12:30 p.m. ET.

After facing each other three straight times in the preseason, the Panthers went on to post a 2-1-0 record against the Lightning during the regular season while leading 15-9 in goals.

Whether it’s an exhibition or the playoffs, the Battle of Florida always packs a punch.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be a battle,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said after Friday’s practice. “All the games against them – even training camp games – they can get emotional. It’s going to be a lot of fun from both sides and just a hard battle.”

With emotions running high and fierce competition expected, Barkov's words reflect the intensity anticipated in the upcoming clashes between the Panthers and the Lightning.

Heading into the playoffs on a high note, the Panthers (52-24-6, 110 points) clinched their fourth Atlantic Division title and secured home-ice advantage for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after ending the regular season on a four-game winning streak.

The Lightning (45-29-8, 98 points, who won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and reached the Final in 2022, enter this year’s playoffs as a wild card for the first time since 1995-96, finishing four points out of third place in the Atlantic and ending the season on a 1-2-1 run.

In their first meeting on Dec. 27 at Amalie Arena, Sam Reinhart scored two goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves in a 3-2 win for the Panthers. On Feb. 17, three players scored multiple goals as the Panthers enjoyed a 9-2 beatdown against the Lightning on the road.

On March 16, the Lightning got some revenge in a 5-3 win in Sunrise.

Looking ahead, Reinhart, who led the Panthers with a career-high 57 goals, emphasized the team’s focus on continuing to execute their game plan with consistency come playoff time.

"We know what works for us, and it's crucial to stick to our game plan," stated Reinhart. "The team that executes better will likely emerge victorious. While our opponents boast exceptional talent, we aim to disrupt their rhythm and make them uncomfortable.”

A thrilling in-state rivalry bound to generate excitement throughout Broward County and beyond, the arena should be rocking when the Panthers and Lightning drop the puck.

Following a long and grueling season, the Cats can’t wait to get started.

“We’re all excited,” Panthers D-man Aaron Ekblad said. “This is the time of the year where we get to have some fun. When things matter like this, it’s really easy to get up for games.”

While the Panthers can take some things from their regular-season success against the Lightning, head coach Paul Maurice also believes the slate is wiped clean after Game 82.

"What happens in the past matters not, except if you can find some good in that," said Maurice, who’s coach more than 100 games in the postseason. "History and momentum get rewritten every time the puck drops. You get to reinvent yourself."

With last season's remarkable run to the Stanley Cup still fresh in the minds of both players and fans, Maurice and the Panthers are both eager and excited for the big challenge ahead.

Getting ready to write a new story, a win over their rivals would be a great start.

"It's going to be pride and fight," Maurice said. "It's going to be an awesome series and you know it. There's no quit in either room. If we're all lucky, we can get it to seven games and overtime because that'd be all the juice you can handle for a hockey season.”