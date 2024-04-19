Territory Talk: Cats vs. Bolts with Mike Rupp (Ep. 295)

NHL Network Analyst and former Stanley Cup champion Mike Rupp joins today's podcast to break down Panthers vs. Lightning

TT-E295-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

With another installment of the Battle of Florida set to kick off on Sunday, NHL Network Analyst and former Stanley Cup champion Mike Rupp joins this episode of Territory Talk to preview the first-round playoff matchup between the Panthers and Lightning.

From important players to the keys to victory, Rupp breaks it all down.

Highlights include:

  • The Battle of Florida is must-see TV. (1:00)
  • Matthew Tkachuk is ready to take over again. (4:30)
  • Rupp loves the “pack mentality” of the Panthers. (7:00)
  • What do the Cats need to do to top Tampa Bay? (12:30)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

Mike Rupp talks Panthers vs. Lightning.

