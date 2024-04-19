Territory Talk: Cats vs. Bolts with Mike Rupp (Ep. 295)

With another installment of the Battle of Florida set to kick off on Sunday, NHL Network Analyst and former Stanley Cup champion Mike Rupp joins this episode of Territory Talk to preview the first-round playoff matchup between the Panthers and Lightning.

From important players to the keys to victory, Rupp breaks it all down.

Highlights include:

The Battle of Florida is must-see TV. (1:00)

Matthew Tkachuk is ready to take over again. (4:30)

Rupp loves the “pack mentality” of the Panthers. (7:00)

What do the Cats need to do to top Tampa Bay? (12:30)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: