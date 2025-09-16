Marchand says playing for Canada in Olympics would be 'dream come true'

37-year-old forward, 2-time Cup champion driven to compete in Games for 1st time

Brad Marchand CAN

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

CALGARY -- Brad Marchand's long-awaited Olympic opportunity is in front of him.

It has been 12 years in the making.

"There's nothing I want more than to play for the Olympic team," Marchand, the Florida Panthers forward, said at Hockey Canada's Orientation Camp last month. "That drive has been there since I went to that (orientation) camp in (2013) and didn't make that team. Since then it's been my goal, my driving force every year, every summer. That's why I was so disappointed in '18 and then the next one. Everything I have done for the last 12 years has been for this tournament."

Marchand was not on Canada's gold-medal winning team in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but he likely would have already been a two-time Olympian had NHL players participated in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Various circumstances prevented him and others from getting those chances.

Now 37, the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 represent the likely last chance for Marchand to play for Canada on the world's biggest stage, which has given him perspective to complement his obvious motivation.

"I think you really understand how fragile these opportunities are," he said. "They're not a given; even when you think you're going to go, it doesn't mean you're going. The last one we thought we were going for sure. It's the end of December, a month and a half before we're leaving, and it gets pulled from us. The one before that, someone's decision allows us to not go again. You could have an unbelievable NHL career and play for a very long time and not have an opportunity to play in these games."

Marchand said playing in the Olympics was never a dream for him until he realized it might actually be possible.

"You grow up and you dream of playing in the NHL," he said. "Like, I never once thought about playing in the Olympics. It was never something I ever could have imagined would happen. You're the one percent of the one percent, right? … But then to get into a position where you may have that opportunity, played for a long time, and it still hasn't happened, it would be nothing short of a dream come true."

Marchand planned to make it reality last summer, when he had surgery three times -- on his elbow for a torn tendon, his groin to address a sports hernia and his abdominal area, also for a sports hernia.

At the time, Marchand's motivation appeared to be twofold; get the operations done in time to be ready for the start of the NHL season, which he was, playing for the Boston Bruins in their opener against the Panthers on Oct. 8, and so he could be fully healed and ready to play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, which he did, helping to win the championship.

He said he admitted to feeling pressure for the 4 Nations because he was named as one of the first six players to Canada's roster on June 28, 2024, along with Sidney Crosby, Brayden Point, Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid.

But the Olympic opportunity was the third reason Marchand decided to get his trifecta of surgeries completed.

"I had to pick last summer or this summer to do them," he said. "I knew I had to do them and it affected my whole season last year. I knew it would. I knew at my age I wouldn't have the same bounce back rate I had in the past. I knew it would be like that, but I wanted to have the ability to be prepared for this season, so I sacrificed the start of last season to make sure I was ready for this one.

"I feel a lot more comfortable. My anxiety at the start of last season was through the roof. There's pressure with being named among the top six guys for the 4 Nations team and I knew I was going to be behind the eight ball. I don't have that this year going in and I feel a lot better."

The difference is Marchand doesn't have any guarantees the way he did last year.

Despite helping Canada's victory at the 4 Nations before playing a big role in the Panthers' run to their second straight Stanley Cup championship, he was not one of Canada's initial six players named to the Olympic roster; that honor instead went to Florida teammate Sam Reinhart, who joins Crosby, Makar, MacKinnon, McDavid and Point as Canada's rostered players.

"It doesn't change anything," Marchand said. "There's a ton of guys that deserve to be named, but there's only six guys and they're pretty (darn) good players. You know what I mean. I get it. Disappointed? Yes, because it's nice to have that security, but it doesn't change anything.

"I'm still going to compete as hard if I was named to that list as I will now. It's who I am naturally. But I have no issues. I've had to fight for everything I've gotten for the last 20 years and it's not going to change that. If anything, it'll just propel me to work harder and drive and want to compete more."

CAN@SWE: Point sets up Marchand in opening period

Regardless, Marchand's impact on the 4 Nations team followed by his superb postseason for the Panthers, when he had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 23 games at least makes him a preseason favorite to be among the remaining 16 skaters Canada will choose for its Olympic roster.

"I think he's a no-brainer on the team," MacKinnon said. "He's a special guy. He brings a lot of energy. He's the loudest amongst our group for sure. I wouldn't say our dressing room (at 4 Nations) was super loud, but having him in there helped a lot."

Marchand was lauded as a dressing room leader for Canada at the 4 Nations and with the Panthers despite being a trade deadline addition to a team that was already defending a Stanley Cup championship.

He was the forward willing to play any role, even if it meant reduced ice time in the bottom six, limited on special teams.

"He was the exact same way at the 4 Nations as he was with us (in Florida)," Panthers and 4 Nations teammate Sam Bennett said. "He can jump into a group and really bring a team together. He's a huge part of why we won at the 4 Nations and the second Stanley Cup as well."

Next should be the Olympics, a fixation of his for a dozen years.

"When I'm training and I want to quit that's what comes into my mind," Marchand said. "It's been like that for years. Every day is an opportunity to show that you belong on that team. It's every day in the summer with the guys you compete with and it's going to be every day moving forward.

"Obviously, you're competing every day with your team to build something to try to chase the Cup and that's a long process that you go through every year, but when you're by yourself and you're pushing for moments and pushing to get better, that's the goal."

