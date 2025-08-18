Crosby 'natural' leader for Canada heading into 2026 Olympics

NHL players will participate in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 this February, the first time since 2014 the best players in the world will be on the Olympic stage. NHL.com will post a story each Monday to count down to the 2026 Olympics. Today, a look at Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, who will try to win gold again with Canada:

Sidney Crosby remains the gold standard for hockey in Canada.

The 38-year-old center and Pittsburgh Penguins captain, though, has taken steps to make sure his mettle is passed on to the next generation that will lead his country on the international stage.

"Regardless of (whether) it's your teammates or Canadian players or just young guys, I think you can relate to a lot of things that these guys have gone through," said Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup champion (2009, 2016, 2017). "I had guys that were really important to helping me and making adjustments, and hopefully fast-tracking as best I can. That's part of playing on a team sport. That's something that's great about the game. Hopefully I can.

"These guys are so ready now when they come in at such a young age so they probably don't need to hear much, but I'm here if they need it."

Crosby has been Canada's captain several times over the course of his career, including gold at the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, 2014 Sochi Olympics, the 2015 IIHF World Championship and 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He also helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

The latter of those tournaments gave Crosby an opportunity to impart some wisdom on his country's next wave.

The 4 Nations Face-Off, which saw Canada win the championship game against the United States in overtime, was hockey's first best-on-best event tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where Crosby had a tournament-leading 10 points (three goals, seven assists).

That team did not boast the likes of Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) and Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues), who represented the under-23 Team North America squad. But the 4 Nations afforded Crosby his first opportunity to team with some of the next generation.