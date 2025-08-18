Crosby 'natural' leader for Canada heading into 2026 Olympics

38-year-old Penguins center 'father figure' for younger players who idolized him growing up

Crosby_4NFO_Canada_close-up-view

© Getty Images

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL players will participate in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 this February, the first time since 2014 the best players in the world will be on the Olympic stage. NHL.com will post a story each Monday to count down to the 2026 Olympics. Today, a look at Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, who will try to win gold again with Canada:

Sidney Crosby remains the gold standard for hockey in Canada.

The 38-year-old center and Pittsburgh Penguins captain, though, has taken steps to make sure his mettle is passed on to the next generation that will lead his country on the international stage.

"Regardless of (whether) it's your teammates or Canadian players or just young guys, I think you can relate to a lot of things that these guys have gone through," said Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup champion (2009, 2016, 2017). "I had guys that were really important to helping me and making adjustments, and hopefully fast-tracking as best I can. That's part of playing on a team sport. That's something that's great about the game. Hopefully I can.

"These guys are so ready now when they come in at such a young age so they probably don't need to hear much, but I'm here if they need it."

Crosby has been Canada's captain several times over the course of his career, including gold at the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, 2014 Sochi Olympics, the 2015 IIHF World Championship and 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He also helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

The latter of those tournaments gave Crosby an opportunity to impart some wisdom on his country's next wave.

The 4 Nations Face-Off, which saw Canada win the championship game against the United States in overtime, was hockey's first best-on-best event tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where Crosby had a tournament-leading 10 points (three goals, seven assists).

That team did not boast the likes of Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) and Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues), who represented the under-23 Team North America squad. But the 4 Nations afforded Crosby his first opportunity to team with some of the next generation.

CAN@FIN: Crosby adds an insurance goal late in the 3rd

It also afforded them the opportunity to see Crosby, a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, operate up close.

But it was nothing new for MacKinnon, who hails from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

"He helped me a ton," MacKinnon said. "He's the main vet that helped me, and he wasn't even on my team. I'm very lucky. Who knows where I'd be at right now without him? I'm sure those guys are picking his brain. I think it's just natural. He's a leader.

"I'm sure he's like a father figure to guys. He's one of the best ever. I'm sure it's a lot of fun for those guys to play with him. I remember when I was 19 and he was probably 26, 27, and it was amazing for me too. Definitely a cool feeling."

MacKinnon got a refresher on Crosby's impact at the 4 Nations Face-Off and saw it again three months ago when they represented Canada at this year's World Championship in Stockholm.

There, Crosby's influence on the likes of 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks), 20-year-old Adam Fantilli (Columbus Blue Jackets) and 18-year-old Porter Martone, who was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, amongst others, was evident.

"I mean, it's the coolest thing ever," Fantilli said during the tournament. "I grew up with pictures of this guy on my wall and I always say to everybody, 'However great of a guy you think he is, he's 10 times better, I promise.' It's such a treat to be around him. I'm so grateful. It's been really cool to be learning from him."

That mentorship could soon be self-serving for Crosby in his pursuit of more gold.

Crosby is the de facto leader for Canada heading into the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next February. There, he and Canada will try for its third straight gold when the tournament features NHL participation, and first since 2014.

His experience and leadership will be invaluable, according to Canada general manager Doug Armstrong (Blues).

"Sid, he leads by example," Armstrong told NHL.com. "His practice habits are exemplary. His preparation is second to none. I think that just rubs off on the players. Not being in the room, I know he's doing it. I don't know exactly what he's doing as far as his leadership, but he pulls people together. But it's also done by his relentless commitment to excellence. I think that gets everyone's attention and makes everyone want to make sure they're doing the best they can do to keep up with Sid.

"He's been the pillar of our group for a long time. We would love to do the best we can do to continue his championship-caliber play and gold medal winning at the Olympics."

