Daly talks Olympics, Global Series with NHL.com

MILAN -- More than a decade after the NHL and its players last participated in the Olympics, the anticipation for the sport at the Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February is palpable here in Italy's second-largest city.

Why wouldn't it be?

As NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly pointed out, the return of the world's elite performers to the event is yet another example of how the game's footprint continues to expand globally.

The NHL has held exhibition contests in Australia and China to showcase the game in recent years and will continue its successful Global Series this year with the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins playing in Sweden on Nov. 14 and 16. That event will serve as an appetizer to the Olympics and, perhaps, regular-season games in countries like Germany and Switzerland down the road.

"I think there's going to be a high brand of recognition of the fact that this is an Olympic Tournament that's fueled by NHL content and NHL players," Daly said at the NHL/NHL Players' Association European Player Media Tour on Friday. "That should help raise the profile of not only our League, but the game of hockey, which is good for everybody."

Daly took time to expand on the Olympics, the appetite for best-on-best hockey that was the 4 Nations Face-Off, the impact of the Global Series and potential future regular season games in places like Germany and Switzerland and more with NHL.com.