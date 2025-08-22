Daly talks Olympics, Global Series with NHL.com

Deputy Commissioner also discusses growth of game, World Cup of Hockey

Bill Daly at press conference

© Brian Babineau/NHL via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

MILAN -- More than a decade after the NHL and its players last participated in the Olympics, the anticipation for the sport at the Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February is palpable here in Italy's second-largest city.

Why wouldn't it be?

As NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly pointed out, the return of the world's elite performers to the event is yet another example of how the game's footprint continues to expand globally.

The NHL has held exhibition contests in Australia and China to showcase the game in recent years and will continue its successful Global Series this year with the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins playing in Sweden on Nov. 14 and 16. That event will serve as an appetizer to the Olympics and, perhaps, regular-season games in countries like Germany and Switzerland down the road.

"I think there's going to be a high brand of recognition of the fact that this is an Olympic Tournament that's fueled by NHL content and NHL players," Daly said at the NHL/NHL Players' Association European Player Media Tour on Friday. "That should help raise the profile of not only our League, but the game of hockey, which is good for everybody."

Daly took time to expand on the Olympics, the appetite for best-on-best hockey that was the 4 Nations Face-Off, the impact of the Global Series and potential future regular season games in places like Germany and Switzerland and more with NHL.com.

The NHL has not participated in the Olympics in 11 years, a drought which has fans clamoring for the upcoming return of the world's best players. How has being in one of the two host sites here whetted the anticipation of what's to come?

"It's building. We haven't had, obviously, Olympic participation for a while now, right? So the last time we were in the Olympics was 2014 in Sochi, Russia. It's going to be 12 years since we last participated in the Olympics. So what we have now is a new generation of people the large majority of which haven't participated before. So it'll be a new experience. I think people, and particularly the players, are super excited about the opportunity to represent their countries in best-on-best competition. I think the nature of the game, coupled with the hockey development in the last 12 years, is going to make the tournament super competitive -- probably more competitive than any Olympic tournament we've ever seen. So I think everybody's excited about it, and it will be an enhancement to our season."

NHL Tonight First Shift crew talks about the 2026 Olympics

What can you say about the progress of the facilities being built, given the reports that the construction of the hockey facilities is behind schedule?

"It's been my experience in these things that they always seem to get done. I remember specifically in Sochi how many things needed to get done, and us having a site visit there a couple months before where it seemed impossible that these things would get done, including the athletes' village. It got done. And the history that's relevant to me is it always seems to, or it always gets done. So I would hope it's the same thing here, obviously, with the facilities we need for a quality ice hockey tournament. I take some solace and confidence in the fact that in our calls, our regular calls, with the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation), no contingency plans are being made for the Olympic ice hockey tournament. That says to me that there is a high level of confidence that they won't need contingency plans. Otherwise, I don't know why they're not making them."

How much momentum do you think was built off 4 Nations, not only for fan interest, but the way the players were all in?

"Good question. I think obviously there was going to be a lot of excitement around the Olympics, regardless of whether we even had a 4 Nations tournament. But I think the tournament itself, and particularly how it played out, probably elevated the level of excitement as we anticipate the upcoming Olympic Games, and particularly among the fan bases, because I think it generated a lot of enthusiasm and passion around the game that's going to flow nicely into the Olympic participation. Even some of the early announcements we're seeing, the orientation camps, and then six roster spots for each team that we announced in June, I think it's created a little bit of buzz in anticipation of the Olympics. So it turned out to be a fantastic event for us, and I think it was a good precursor for what we'll see in the Olympics."

4 Nations Face-Off | Series Rewind | Every Game. Every Moment.

Not only will NHLers be featured at the Olympics but the Penguins and Predators will take part in the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal November 14 and 16 in what will be the first NHL games played at Avicii Arena in Stockholm since its re-opening last month after a full year of extensive renovations. How successful does the Global Series continue to be and how has it grown over the years?

"It's the continuation of something we put back in place, I don't know, 8-10 years ago, and now we've made it a regular event. We're excited this year to first be in a renovated arena, which I understand should be a lot better than the pre-existing one. Bringing the Pittsburgh Penguins, and in particular, Sidney Crosby at this stage of his career, yeah, I think is a bonus. And plus, it's been a long time since he's played one of these games internationally for the Penguins. And then Filip Forsberg, I think, is a perfect fit to lead and represent Nashville, and particularly at this stage of his career. So I think there's a good level of excitement for the Global Series this year. And there's a commitment to use the Global Series on a regular basis going forward, both in ways that we've used it historically, but also in ways to kind of target new markets and non-traditional ones to help grow our international reach and business."

Watch Crosby and the Penguins battle Forsberg and the Predators in Global Series Sweden

So, between the Global Series and Olympics, would that open the door for regular-season games in, as you termed them, new markets?

"Yes, potentially. I mean, I would put Germany on that list for sure. Switzerland potentially on that list too. There are places we want to hit, and will hit, moving forward."

It was announced in February that the World Cup of Hockey would return in 2028. How is the process going for selecting the host cities?

"We're well along in the first stage of identifying potential host cities both in North America and Europe. The interest level was very, very high. We hope to complete that process and be in a position to make announcements on markets and venues hopefully before the end of the regular season, if not before. It's a good process so far."

Related Content

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

Crosby 'natural' leader for Canada heading into 2026 Olympics

Forsberg, Crosby can't wait for 2025 Global Series Sweden

NHLPA: 4 Nations Face-Off just beginning new era for international hockey

Latest News

Klein, Utah chief communications officer, dies at 40

NHL stars offseason roundup: Sporty Summer

Nazar signs 7-year, $46.13 million contract with Blackhawks

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Rossi signs 3-year, $15 million contract with Wild

Hintz 'feeling good' ahead of Stars camp after breaking foot in playoffs

Marner wasn't 'thinking of leaving' Maple Leafs last season, Nylander says

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Fantasy hockey breakout candidates for 2025-26

Inside look at Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

3 questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Pittsburgh Penguins

Top prospects for Pittsburgh Penguins

Ekblad brings Stanley Cup to former OHL arena in Barrie

D.C. farm to open Ovechkin-inspired corn maze

Ovechkin hungry for more with Capitals after setting NHL goals record

Blashill visits Wrigley Field to throw out 1st pitch