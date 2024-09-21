Bennett: ‘Everyone seems to be just as hungry to win again’

bennett-camp-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Florida Panthers mindset hasn’t changed since winning the Stanley Cup, and neither has Sam Bennett’s.

Stepping up big for the Panthers on their road to the Final, despite missing five games with an injury, the physical forward is hungry for more.

In 19 playoff games, Bennett recorded 14 points (seven goals, seven assists), a 51.4% faceoff win percentage and led all skaters in the postseason with 87 hits.

“It actually doesn't feel any different,” Bennett said of his first camp as a champion. “The mindset, the goal it, it's all the same. No one came into camp expecting to take it lightly or change anything. Everyone seems just as hungry to go win again. Honestly it feels the exact same as last year.”

As for the idea of any sort of championship hangover, Bennett doesn’t believe in the idea.

“I think that's just a saying,” the grizzled forward said. “It's like an excuse for teams if they have an off year or a tough start, they can just use that excuse. I think it's all in your head, and there's no need to think that way.”

With much of the team’s deep and dynamic forward group returning, including Bennett’s playoff linemates Matthew Tkachuk and Evan Rodrigues, the chemistry should return right off the jump.

FLA20090

“Our forward group is basically the same, we’re just a little more experienced,” Bennett said. “It’s great to have guys that went through it all last year and the year before. We know how difficult it is and how hard it is to win, so it’s great to have everyone back here.”

A big year on both sides of the puck last season, Bennett recorded 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists), a +17 plus/minus rating and set new career highs in power-play points (12), penalty minutes (100) and hits (173).

Entering a contract season, the Stanley Cup Champion isn’t worried about anything off the ice and is ready to bring it every night.

“I hear about other players in big markets and that's all people want to talk about,” said Bennett, who’s wrapping up a four-year deal signed back in July of 2021. “It's kind of nice not having that distraction. I have a great relationship with the team, so I'm not worried about that at all.”

A player that can bring excitement in many ways every time he’s on the ice, look for the bearded beast to have another solid season for the Panthers.

To get a glimpse of what’s to come this season from Bennett and the rest of the Panthers, catch Florida take on Nashville in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Buy tickets here.

