Bennett: ‘Everyone seems to be just as hungry to win again’

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Florida Panthers mindset hasn’t changed since winning the Stanley Cup, and neither has Sam Bennett’s.

Stepping up big for the Panthers on their road to the Final, despite missing five games with an injury, the physical forward is hungry for more.

In 19 playoff games, Bennett recorded 14 points (seven goals, seven assists), a 51.4% faceoff win percentage and led all skaters in the postseason with 87 hits.

“It actually doesn't feel any different,” Bennett said of his first camp as a champion. “The mindset, the goal it, it's all the same. No one came into camp expecting to take it lightly or change anything. Everyone seems just as hungry to go win again. Honestly it feels the exact same as last year.”

As for the idea of any sort of championship hangover, Bennett doesn’t believe in the idea.

“I think that's just a saying,” the grizzled forward said. “It's like an excuse for teams if they have an off year or a tough start, they can just use that excuse. I think it's all in your head, and there's no need to think that way.”

With much of the team’s deep and dynamic forward group returning, including Bennett’s playoff linemates Matthew Tkachuk and Evan Rodrigues, the chemistry should return right off the jump.