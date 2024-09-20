‘I have to earn my spot’: Balinskis wants to take another step with Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE – Uvis Balinskis is ready to take the next step.

Preparing for his second season with the Florida Panthers, the 28-year-old defenseman is one of several players at this year's training camp hoping to secure one of the vacant spots on the team’s blue line heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

“We’ve got a block of defensemen here that are going to get as much opportunity as we can give them,” head coach Paul Maurice said on Friday. “In the exhibitions, we’ll let them take it. I have full faith that Uvis is a full-time NHL defenseman, but that argument is going to be made by a bunch of guys that are saying the exact same thing. There’s a competition there for him.”

Making the jump to North America after being named the top defenseman in the Czech Extraliga in 2022-23, Balinskis took no time to adapt to the style of play in the NHL.

With the Panthers missing both Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour to start the season, Balinskis made his NHL debut on Opening Night and went on to appear in 26 games throughout the regular season, recording three points.

On Nov. 11, he scored his first NHL goal.

It was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, but also the start of a new one.

He wants more.

“[The puck] is on the wall in my apartment,” he said. “Everyone can see it.”

Even when the Panthers returned to full health, Balinskis, who was initially on a one-year contract, was still able to fine-tune his game with Charlotte in the AHL. In 37 games with the Checkers, he recorded three goals and 18 assists.

Showing their continued belief, the Panthers inked him to a two-year extension on Jan. 3.

“It went really good for me,” Balinskis said of his 2023-24 season. “I played NHL games and got used to things. The American League (AHL) also helped me a lot, too. I just kind of know what’s going on to be ready for this season.”

With the first year of his new deal kicking off, Florida’s belief remains strong.

“We have the memory of what he did last year as a starting point for him,” Maurice said of Balinskis’ growth. “I don’t think there’s a ceiling there. He was a very productive player when he came over, so we believe that’s there.”

Despite not taking the ice, Balinskis also believes he benefited from being in the press box and practicing with the team during the run to the Stanley Cup.

“It meant a lot for me,” he said. “To go through all that in my first year was a great experience. To see how the guys battled through, I learned from them.”

In July, he got to take the Cup back to Latvia.

In the history of the NHL, he became just the second player to ever do so.

“I had a busy summer, but it was a lot of fun,” Balinskis said. “Everything happened in a week – my wedding, Cup day and my birthday. The Cup day was not about me. It was more about showing it to the kids back home. It’s really rare that somebody from Latvia wins the Cup. It made everyone really happy.”

Getting a head start on preparing for his second season with the Panthers, Balinskis also brought lots of smiles to kids back home with his on-ice play.

Helping Latvia secure a spot at the 2026 Winer Olympics, he ecorded four points in three games during a qualifying tournament in early September. In the final game, he helped limit France to just 19 shots in a huge 5-2 win.

Overall, his four points were tied for the most by a D-man in the qualifiers.

“That’s big for our country and for our players,” said Balinskis, who also represented Latvia at the Winter Olympics in 2022. “Everyone is really excited. For some guys it’ll be their first Olympics, and for some others maybe their last. Everyone is really excited about that.”

Having played competitively just a few weeks prior to camp, Balinskis feels he’s in a good spot to get off to a hot start with the Panthers. Through the first two practices, Maurice said he’s seen a noticeable “sharpness” to his game.

But a good head start doesn’t always guarantee a strong finish.

With other talented and hungry defensemen like Tobias Bjornfot, Adam Boqvist and Mikulus Hovorka also fighting to claim one of the available spots on the back end, Balinskis knows he’ll need to keep his foot on the gas.

Last season created a foundation, but he wants to keep building.

“I don’t play to play 26 games; I want to play for a full season on the Panthers roster,” Balinskis said. “That’s my first goal. …Nothing is guaranteed. I have to earn my spot. All the guys they signed, those are also NHL guys. It’s going to be a tough battle.”