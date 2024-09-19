Barkov, Maurice praised in The Athletic’s 2024 player poll

Barkov-Maurice
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

The defending Stanley Cup champions received more praise on Thursday.

For the second straight season, a collective group of reporters from The Athletic polled roughly three dozen players at this summer’s media tours in North America and Europe.

While many of the questions posed to players were big picture inquiries on topics such as state tax benefits, possible expansion club sites and such, two narrowed in on individuals.

The first asked which NHL captain other than their own they’d most like to play with.

While Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid received the most votes, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov was one of just two other players to get enough votes to not to be thrown in the “other” category, finishing tied with Nashville’s Roman Josi.

“I’ve played with Barkov since I was 10 years old, so it’d be cool to play with him,” Predators goaltender Juuse Saros said.

The second question asked which coach other than their own they’d like to play for.

Was there any doubt that Paul Maurice would be a popular pick?

With players pointing to his humor and knack for a good quote, Florida’s bench boss garnered a whopping 27.3% of the vote, placing him behind only Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper at 39.4%.

Other than those two, no coach received more than 6.1% of the vote.

Quickly becoming one of the top destinations in the NHL, the Panthers will kick off their quest to repeat at Stanley Cup champions when they open training camp on Thursday at Baptist Health IcePlex.

Whether it’s on or off the ice, players around the league clearly have their eyes on South Florida.

To read the full article, click HERE.

Related Content

Barkov aiming for another Cup: ‘We want to win it again’

Media Day: ‘The hangover concept? We don’t believe in it’

Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster and Training Camp Fan Fest Presented by Baptist Health

News Feed

Barkov aiming for another Cup: ‘We want to win it again’

Media Day: ‘The hangover concept? We don’t believe in it’

Rookie Showcase: Learning the Panther way

Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster and Training Camp Fan Fest Presented by Baptist Health

Florida Panthers Agree in Principle with Broward County to Extend Partnership

ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Lightning 5, Panthers 2

ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Hurricanes 7, Panthers 3

ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Panthers 5, Predators 2

2024 Rookie Showcase Preview: ‘You look forward to this all summer’

2023-24 Season Rewind: Evan Rodrigues

2023-24 Season Rewind: Aleksander Barkov

Reinhart, Panthers 'hungry for more' following Stanley Cup title last season

2023-24 Season Rewind: Carter Verhaeghe

BLOG: Rodrigues throws first pitch as Marlins celebrate ‘Panthers Night’

Territory Talk: Atlantic Division Preview Part 2 (Ep. 316)

Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Theme Nights

2023-24 Season Rewind: Gustav Forsling

2023-24 Season Rewind: Anton Lundell