Training Camp: ‘It’s a lot of fun, but it’s hard work’

FORT LAUDERDALE – It’s full steam ahead for the Florida Panthers.

Kicking off a new brand campaign with the first day of training camp at Baptist Health IcePlex on Thursday, there were certainly no shortcuts being taken by the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Known for having an intense training camp in the era of Paul Maurice, the core of players that have been wearing the Panthers shield know what to expect, but for many it was a first-time experience.

“Pretty hard, like really hard,” said forward Jesper Boqvist, one of the two Boqvist brothers experiencing their first training camp in South Florida. “A lot of skating, compete drills, and high pace. That's the way they play and have to do, so it was a good first day for sure.”

Having made back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers know better than most what it takes to reach the ultimate goal and be the last team standing when the all the dust finally settles.

It starts with a strong camp.

“It was tough,” said defenseman Jaycob Megna, a newcomer fighting for a spot on the blue line. “Today was a good day, a lot of fun, but we worked. It was a good pace and it’s one of those things where you’re working hard, but you’re having a good time doing it and everyone has the right attitude here.”

Even when they were gasping for air after intense battle drills, players were still smiling.