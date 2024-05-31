‘Awesome to see:’ New dad Gadjovich gets game puck after Game 5

NEW YORK – It’s been a crazy few days for Jonah Gadjovich.

After welcoming twins earlier this week, the first-time dad flew to New York to rejoin the Florida Panthers prior to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday.

During morning skate, head coach Paul Maurice said his joy was infectious.

"Mom's doing great, kids are good,” Maurice said with a smile. “As you all know, everything changes [with kids]. It never goes back the same. He's in the world with the rest of us now."

Despite not suiting up in a playoff game, Gadjovich’s absence had been noticeable.

Even though only 20 players suit up every game, the Panthers are like one big family.

Whether you’re on the ice or in the press box, you’re part of the big picture.

So, when it was time to hand out the game puck after the 3-2 win in Game 5 over the Rangers, defenseman Niko Mikkola knew right away who he wanted to give it to.