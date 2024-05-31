‘Awesome to see:’ New dad Gadjovich gets game puck after Game 5

Panthers honor 'Dad-jovich' after big win in New York

Gadjovich-Puck-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

NEW YORK – It’s been a crazy few days for Jonah Gadjovich.

After welcoming twins earlier this week, the first-time dad flew to New York to rejoin the Florida Panthers prior to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday.

During morning skate, head coach Paul Maurice said his joy was infectious.

"Mom's doing great, kids are good,” Maurice said with a smile. “As you all know, everything changes [with kids]. It never goes back the same. He's in the world with the rest of us now."

Despite not suiting up in a playoff game, Gadjovich’s absence had been noticeable.

Even though only 20 players suit up every game, the Panthers are like one big family.

Whether you’re on the ice or in the press box, you’re part of the big picture.

So, when it was time to hand out the game puck after the 3-2 win in Game 5 over the Rangers, defenseman Niko Mikkola knew right away who he wanted to give it to.

“Gadjy,” Mikkola said, making his way over to hug Gadjovich as the locker room erupted in cheers.

Sitting in a suit, Gadjovich’s face lit up with boy surprise an excitement.

For everyone in the room, the moment was a special one.

“It’s just amazing to have him back, so happy for him,” said defenseman Gustav Forsling, who also became a first-time dad this season. “Everything went well and it’s cool to share. That’s a good experience for him and I’ve been through that. It’s awesome to see.”

Up 3-2 in their series and trying to return to the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers will look to keep the good times rolling when they host the Rangers for Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

“We’re all really happy for him,” forward Evan Rodrigues, who has three kids of his own, said of Gadjovich. “Hopefully we can give his kids a couple more good memories here.”

