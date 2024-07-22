2024 Stanley Cup Tracker

The Stanley Cup is officially on tour.

After bringing a championship to South Florida, select players, coaches and staff from the Florida Panthers will each get some personal time to celebrate with Lord Stanley this summer.

Since the tradition began back in 1995, the Cup has been on all kinds of adventures.

Where will the Panthers take it?

Follow our tracker below to stay up to date.

July 22

Les Jackson, Senior Advisor to General Manager

After roughly three decades in the NHL, Jackson finally getting his name on the Stanley Cup was certainly sweet.

So sweet, in fact, that his family filled it with ice dream during his day with the Cup in Weyburn, Saskatchewan.

Jackson initially joined the Panthers as a professional scout in 2020.