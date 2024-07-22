2024 Stanley Cup Tracker

Keep tabs on the Stanley Cup's world tour of 2024 with the Florida Panthers!

Stanley-Cup-Featured
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

The Stanley Cup is officially on tour.

After bringing a championship to South Florida, select players, coaches and staff from the Florida Panthers will each get some personal time to celebrate with Lord Stanley this summer.

Since the tradition began back in 1995, the Cup has been on all kinds of adventures.

Where will the Panthers take it?

Follow our tracker below to stay up to date.

July 22

Les Jackson,  Senior Advisor to General Manager

After roughly three decades in the NHL, Jackson finally getting his name on the Stanley Cup was certainly sweet.

So sweet, in fact, that his family filled it with ice dream during his day with the Cup in Weyburn, Saskatchewan.

Jackson initially joined the Panthers as a professional scout in 2020.

July 19

Kyle Okposo

After waiting 17 season for hoist the Stanley Cup, what was a few more hours?

Despite having his celebration delayed just a bit due to complications created by the global IT outage that delayed flights around the world, the veteran forward finally got to hoist the Cup over his head during a party in his home state of Minnesota.

Following a trade to the Panthers in March, Okposo dished out two assists in 17 playoff games.

July 17-18

Matthew Tkachuk

The Panthers star forward packed a lot in during his two days with the Stanley Cup.

In addition to sharing the trophy with his family and friends, he also brought the Cup to his elementary school, Villa Duchesne in St. Louis, the St. Louis Children’s Hospital and the Brentwood police and fire departments, among several other stops.

Along the way, the Cup also visited a brewery, fed a horse and hit the links.

To read more about No. 19's day with Lord Stanley, click HERE.

In 24 playoff games, Tkachuk racked up 22 points (six goals, 16 assists).

July 16

Anthony Stolarz

Florida's backup goaltender got the start when it came to the Cup.

The first player to get a day with Lord Stanley, Stolarz brought it back to his home state of New Jersey.

Helping the Panthers earn home-ice in the playoffs, he went 16-7-2 with a .925 save percentage during the regular season.

July 15

Sunny Mehta, Assistant General Manager & Head of Analytics

It's no surprise that a numbers guy brought Lord Stanley to school.

As part of his day with the Cup, Mehta went back to his alma mater, Ramapo High School in New Jersey.

“If a Jersey kid like me, son of immigrant parents, kid who had very mediocre athletic skills, to be honest, if I can be standing here with the Stanley Cup, know that if you dream big, you never know what’s possible,” he told the students, according to NHL.com.

Mehta initially joined the Panthers in 2020 as Vice President of Hockey Strategy and Intelligence.

July 14

Chris McLellan, Vice President of Sports Performance

The first Austalian to ever have their name etched in the Stanley Cup, McLellan took the Cup fishing in the Florida Keys.

Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Joyce also joined the trip, as well as General Manager Bill Zito.

After capturing the Cup just a few weeks earlier, they also ended up catching quite a few fish.

