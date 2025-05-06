RECAP: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4

TORONTO – Despite a valiant push to try and tie the game late in regulation, the Florida Panthers couldn’t recover from an early deficit in a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

Entering the third period, the defending Stanley Cup champions trailed 4-1.

“Obviously, it wasn’t a great start by us," captain Aleksander Barkov said. "We knew they were going to come hard and strong. It wasn’t a great start by us, but we got better as the game went on. We’ll learn from this game. Not the result we wanted, but we’ll learn and move on.”

Breaking the ice just 33 seconds into the first period, William Nylander got the home crowd fired up when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a sneaky shot to put the Maple Leafs up 1-0.

Finding the back of the net a second time, Nylander doubled the lead for the Maple Leafs later in the period when he pounced on a rebound and buried it to make it 2-0 at 12:51.

In six career playoff games against Florida, Nylander has scored four goals.

Getting the Panthers on the board on the power play, Seth Jones took a pass from Matthew Tkachuk and fired a shot down the slot past Anthony Stolarz to make it 2-1 at 16:57.