Territory Talk: Maple Leafs come out hot in Game 1 (Ep. 347)

Despite scoring three goals in the third period, the Florida Panthers suffered a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Monday.
On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive reflect on what happened in Game 1, including a slow start, a strong late push and a lot of post-game controversy.
Highlights include:
- The Maple Leafs came out flying in Game 1. (2:00)
- William Nylander continues to bring it against Florida in the playoffs. (6:00)
- Game 1 wasn’t without controversy. (9:00)
- Hear from head coach Paul Maurice. (17:20)
- Looking ahead to Game 2 on Wednesday. (20:00)