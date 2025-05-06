Territory Talk: Maple Leafs come out hot in Game 1 (Ep. 347)

Check out the latest podcast!

TT 347 16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

Despite scoring three goals in the third period, the Florida Panthers suffered a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Monday.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive reflect on what happened in Game 1, including a slow start, a strong late push and a lot of post-game controversy.

Highlights include:

  • The Maple Leafs came out flying in Game 1. (2:00)
  • William Nylander continues to bring it against Florida in the playoffs. (6:00)
  • Game 1 wasn’t without controversy. (9:00)
  • Hear from head coach Paul Maurice. (17:20)
  • Looking ahead to Game 2 on Wednesday. (20:00)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

