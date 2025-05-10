Territory Talk: Marchand the hero for Panthers in Game 3 (Ep. 349)

There goes that man again.
On fire since the playoffs got underway, Brad Marchand found the back of the net in overtime to lift the Panthers to a huge 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.
With Game 4 coming up on Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers, who trail the Maple Leafs 2-1, now have a great opportunity to even the series at 2-2 before it shifts back to Toronto.
On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive reflect on the back-and-forth chaos of Game 3, Marchand’s immense impact on the Panthers, key moments and more.
Plus, hear from Carter Verhaeghe.
Highlights include:
- The Panthers get back into the series with Toronto. (0:55)
- Marchand showed his experience in overtime of Game 3. (5:00)
- Hear from Verhaeghe. (6:20)
- A gamble on the fourth line pays off. (8:30)
- Florida found the blueprint for success in the second period. (15:00)
- Looking ahead to Game 4. (18:00)