Territory Talk: Marchand the hero for Panthers in Game 3 (Ep. 349)

By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

There goes that man again.

On fire since the playoffs got underway, Brad Marchand found the back of the net in overtime to lift the Panthers to a huge 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

With Game 4 coming up on Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers, who trail the Maple Leafs 2-1, now have a great opportunity to even the series at 2-2 before it shifts back to Toronto.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive reflect on the back-and-forth chaos of Game 3, Marchand’s immense impact on the Panthers, key moments and more.

Plus, hear from Carter Verhaeghe.

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers get back into the series with Toronto. (0:55)
  • Marchand showed his experience in overtime of Game 3. (5:00)
  • Hear from Verhaeghe. (6:20)
  • A gamble on the fourth line pays off. (8:30)
  • Florida found the blueprint for success in the second period. (15:00)
  • Looking ahead to Game 4. (18:00)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

