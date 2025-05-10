Territory Talk: Marchand the hero for Panthers in Game 3 (Ep. 349)

There goes that man again.

On fire since the playoffs got underway, Brad Marchand found the back of the net in overtime to lift the Panthers to a huge 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

With Game 4 coming up on Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers, who trail the Maple Leafs 2-1, now have a great opportunity to even the series at 2-2 before it shifts back to Toronto.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive reflect on the back-and-forth chaos of Game 3, Marchand’s immense impact on the Panthers, key moments and more.

Plus, hear from Carter Verhaeghe.

Highlights include: