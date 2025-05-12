Territory Talk: Panthers win Game 4, even series with Toronto (Ep. 350)

The Florida Panthers have clawed their way back.
After falling into a 2-0 hole in the Eastern Conference Second Round, the defending Stanley Cup champions topped the Toronto Maple Leafs in Games 3 and 4 at Amerant Bank Arena to get the series to 2-2.
On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive break down the defensive masterclass from the Panthers in Game 3, debate where the pressure lies heading into Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday and more.
Plus, hear postgame sound from Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe after Game 4.
Highlights include:
- The Panthers found their footing at home. (0:45)
- Sergei Bobrovsky was a brick wall in Game 4. (7:00)
- Which team is under more pressure right now? (10:45)
- Hear from Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe. (15:50)
- Waiting for an update on Evan Rodrigues. (18:00)