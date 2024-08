"There’s a lot of emotions right now," Stelund said at the event. "Friends and family are here, and everyone else I know. There are many people here who I have known for a long time and who have always stood up for me. ... It’s really emotional and it means a lot to me."

Stenlund couldn't have imagined a better place for the Cup than the rink, a short drive south of Stockholm, where he was born.

"It’s a way to pay tribute to all those who have stood by us over the years, who really made this possible. I mean, all the memories I have from here, all the days I spent here, all the practicing hours, the games," Stenlund said. "This place means a lot to me. And if I were to give any advice to all the young boys and girls here now, it would be to do what you think is fun. If you want to exercise six hours a day, do it. Just be sure to have fun and to enjoy every second of it.”