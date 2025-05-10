RECAP: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are alive.

Avoiding falling into a 3-0 series hole in the Eastern Conference Second Round, Brad Marchand scored 15:27 into overtime to lift the defending Stanley Cup champions to a 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

Getting the series to 2-1, the Panthers, who will try to pull even with the Maple Leafs in Game 4 on Sunday, recorded the sixth multi-goal comeback win in their playoff history.

“We just competed the way that we know that we can,” said Marchand, who’s found the back of the net in each of the last two games and is riding a five-game point streak. “It feels good, but it’s all about doing it again the next game. They’re going to come out hard.”

As Marchand said, the Maple Leafs came out hot.

Just 23 seconds into the first period, Matthew Knies found the puck after it clanged off the cross-bar and sent it into the twine to make it 1-0.

Doubling the lead later, John Tavares scored a wrap-around goal to make it 2-0 at 5:57.

In need of a response, the captain stepped up for the Cats.

Taking the puck to the net, Aleksander Barkov went crashing to the ice as the puck was poked past Joseph Woll by Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly to make it 2-1 at 7:38.