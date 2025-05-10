Marchand's seamless fit with Panthers on display with Game 3 OT goal

SUNRISE, Fla. – Brad Marchand had been in Florida for less than a month when the Florida Panthers headed up to Toronto for a game near the end of the regular season. There was snow in Toronto, a snowstorm, and Marchand felt himself becoming annoyed, outraged even.

“I got way too comfortable, way too quick,” he said, his body suddenly betraying him after a lifetime spent in the northern climes of Halifax and Boston.

And while he was speaking about the weather then, about the luxury of 80-degree days in the middle of the hockey season, he could also have been speaking about his fit with the Panthers.

It has been that good. It has been that easy.

It has been that seamless, exactly what general manager Bill Zito hoped for – and perhaps exactly what the Toronto Maple Leafs feared. Because there, again, yet again, was Marchand at the biggest moments of their latest, biggest game, victimizing them in the way that he has for more than a decade, and then celebrating with the Panthers like he’s been part of them forever.

With the Panthers staring at the possibility of a 3-0 series deficit after going down by two goals twice in Game 3, Marchand instead lifted them to a win on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena, with a wrist shot that deflected off Morgan Rielly and past Joseph Woll and into the net, giving the Panthers the 5-4 victory 15:27 into overtime. The Panthers now trail the Maple Leafs 2-1 in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round, with Game 4 set for Sunday.

“You could tell they were tired,” Marchand said. “They were just kind of sitting back. They’re normally very aggressive and they were collapsed pretty low. So really just trying to look towards finding a lane to get it through. … Really just kind of coming in and trying to change the angle and get a better shot.

“There’s some traffic in front and in overtime, there’s not a bad shot you can put at the net. Obviously, a fortuitous bounce, but that’s what happens when you put pucks there.”