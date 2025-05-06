Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Ludvig Jansson on a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zitoannounced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Ludvig Jansson on a three-year, entry-level contract commencing in 2025-26.

“Ludvig is an agile and talented defenseman that proved himself in Sweden’s top league this season, helping Lulea HF to a championship,” said Zito. “We are excited for him to continue to develop within our organization.”

Jansson, 21, appeared in 50 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games with Lulea HF in 2024-25, producing four points (1-3-4) and 37 penalty minutes. He recorded two points (0-2-2) in 17 SHL playoff games in 2025, helping Lulea HF to win the Swedish Hockey League title for the first time since 1996.

The 6-foot, 176-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden skated in 100 career SHL games over two seasons (2023-24 to 2024-25) with Lulea HF, recording seven points (1-6-7).

On the international stage, Jansson has represented Sweden at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship. He earned bronze with Sweden in 2022 and was named to the 2023 U20 World Junior Championship All-Star Team after leading tournament defensemen in goals (4) and points (10).

Jansson was originally selected by Florida in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).