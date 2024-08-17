Ekblad savors Cup day with fans at rink near Windsor

LAKESHORE, Ontario -- Fans were supposed to arrive at 8 a.m. Saturday to see Aaron Ekblad bring home the Stanley Cup, but the first showed up about 6:45. The line snaked inside Atlas Tube Recreation Centre and stretched outside onto the sidewalk.

When the Florida Panthers defenseman appeared about 8:45, fans cheered and held up phones. Ekblad raised the Cup and smiled for photos, then lowered it and walked along the line.

"Can we touch it?" a mother asked.

"Yeah, yeah," he said. "Why not?"

"Touch it! Touch it!" the mother yelled.

Kids held out their hands and felt the silver trophy that now has Ekblad's name on it.

"Amazing," Ekblad said. "I think a lot of them realize the importance of somebody in the city competing and being there and probably were sitting in front of their TVs rooting for me at some point or another. … To be able to give it back to them and that feeling of bringing it through the crowd was a cool experience."