What’s Brewing: Watch Party at IcePlex; Big Game 6 in Sunrise

A winner will be decided this week.

With four games down and the Eastern Conference Second Round split 2-2, the Florida Panthers will attempt to best the Toronto Maple Leafs in what is now a best-of-three series.

The Panthers won Games 3 and 4 in Sunrise after losing Games 1 and 2 in Toronto.

Trying to take their first lead of the heated series, the defending Stanley Cup champions will look to gain a leg up when they visit Scotiabank Arena for Game 5 on Wednesday.

No matter what happens, one team could be eliminated in Game 6 on Friday in Sunrise.

If necessary, a Game 7 would be played on Sunday in Toronto.

Game on.

“I think we just try to play as fast and simple as we can,” forward Anton Lundell said. “Last game gave us a better result, but at the same time we know it’s going to be a hard battle going into their arena. It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be a new challenge for us, but we’re excited to face that.”

HOME COOKING

No matter what, the Panthers will drop the puck this week in Sunrise.

Depending on what happens in Game 5, the Panthers will enter Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday either trying to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final for the third consecutive season or trying to survive and force a decisive Game 7 back in Toronto.

Either way, it’ll be a massive game.

So far, the Panthers have been lights out in their own barn against the Maple Leafs.

Defending their home ice in Games 3 and 4, the Panthers went a perfect 2-0.

After some heroics from Brad Marchand led to a 5-4 win in overtime in Game 3, Sergei Bobrovsky stood tall in Game 4, turning aside all 23 shots he faced in a 2-0 win.

Showing off their depth, six different Panthers lit the lamp in those games.

SPREADING IT OUT

Everyone has been getting in on the action against the Maple Leafs.

Heading into Game 5 in Toronto, 16 different Panthers have registered at least one point, while a whopping 12 skaters have already logged multiple points through just four games.

Carter Verhaeghe leads the charge up front with a team-high five points (two goals, three assists), while Marchand ranks second with four points (two goals, four assists).

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett have each logged two goals and one assist.

"I think that's what's going on in the series, and that'd be true for their team in some ways," head coach Paul Maurice said. "You've got some pretty good defensive structure, so for the most part everyone is playing against their own pay grade. There's not a difference really in style defensively between our top line and our four, and I'd say that's true of Toronto as well."

LU MAKES THE TEAM

Is anyone surprised?

Last week, it was announced that Roberto Luongo had made NHL Quarter-Century Team.

Currently working as the Panthers Special Advisor to the General Manager, Luongo, a first-ballot Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion as part of Florida’s management group in 2023-24, was one of six goaltenders voted by fans to be part of the loaded 25-man squad, joining Marc-Andre Fleury, Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Carey Price and Henrik Lundqvist.

An NHL icon during the first quarter of the 21st century, Luongo ranks second in the NHL in both games (1,035) and wins (486) since the calendar officially flipped to the year 2000.

