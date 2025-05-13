Rodrigues ‘hasn’t been ruled out, but he hasn’t been cleared’ for Game 5

Panthers forward exited Game 4 early in the third period and did not return

EROD 16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Evan Rodrigues’ status remains up in the air.

Back on the ice for the first time since suffering an injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Sunday, the Florida Panthers forward participated in Tuesday’s optional practice at Baptist Health IcePlex.

It was a step forward, but not a guarantee he’ll suit up in Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

“It was just a step-up program,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Rodrigues, who didn’t miss a single game in the regular season. “He’ll skate tomorrow morning, and that’s where we’ll make the decision. Again, he hasn’t been ruled out, but he hasn’t been cleared.”

Rodrigues suffered the injury – which is currently undisclosed – on his second shift of the third period when Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, a member of last season’s Stanley Cup-winning squad in Florida, sent him crashing to the ice on an interference penalty in the neutral zone.

Ekman-Larsson initially received a five-minute penalty, but it was reduced to two minutes.

A proven big-game performer for the Panthers, Rodrigues has recorded 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 33 playoffs games over the past two seasons, including scoring a team-high four goals during the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers in June.

Prior to the injury, Rodrigues, who was playing on the top line, was having a stellar game.

Over the 9:33 of ice time he spent on the ice at 5-on-5 in Game 4, the Panthers led 14-4 in shot attempts, 12-1 in scoring chances, and boasted a 90.84% share of expected goals, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

Despite the Panthers leading just 1-0 at the time of his departure, they managed to keep on pushing and eventually earned a 2-0 win in Game 4 to bring the hard-fought series to 2-2.

Heading to Toronto for Game 5, the hope is Rodrigues will be able to take the ice.

Stay tuned for another update following Wednesday’s morning skate at Scotiabank Arena.

