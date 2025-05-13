Rodrigues ‘hasn’t been ruled out, but he hasn’t been cleared’ for Game 5

FORT LAUDERDALE – Evan Rodrigues’ status remains up in the air.

Back on the ice for the first time since suffering an injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Sunday, the Florida Panthers forward participated in Tuesday’s optional practice at Baptist Health IcePlex.

It was a step forward, but not a guarantee he’ll suit up in Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

“It was just a step-up program,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Rodrigues, who didn’t miss a single game in the regular season. “He’ll skate tomorrow morning, and that’s where we’ll make the decision. Again, he hasn’t been ruled out, but he hasn’t been cleared.”

Rodrigues suffered the injury – which is currently undisclosed – on his second shift of the third period when Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, a member of last season’s Stanley Cup-winning squad in Florida, sent him crashing to the ice on an interference penalty in the neutral zone.