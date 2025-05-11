Roberto Luongo Named to NHL Quarter-Century Team

SUNRISE, Fla.– The National Hockey League announced today the goaltenders named to the NHL Quarter-Century Team, chosen from all players who played from Jan. 1, 2000, to Dec. 31, 2024. Panthers Special Advisor to the General Manager Roberto Luongo, a first-ballot Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion as part of Florida’s management group in 2023-24, is one of six goaltenders voted by fans as part of the 25-man squad, joining Marc-Andre Fleury, Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Carey Price and Henrik Lundqvist.

In the first quarter of the 21st century, Luongo placed at or near the top of the league in multiple goaltending statistics:

His 1,035 career regular season games and 486 wins were the second-most among goaltenders in that span behind only Marc-Andre Fleury (1,036 appearances, 567 wins).

Luongo’s 28,114 saves were 1,274 more than the next-closest netminder (Fleury, 26,840).

He led all goaltenders with at least 600 games played with a .919 save percentage.

His .928 save percentage at even strength (21,999 saves on 23,715 shot attempts) tied for the best mark among goaltenders with at least 600 games played with Tomas Vokoun.

His 76 shutouts ranked behind only Martin Brodeur (87) for the league lead.

Luongo’s career highlights include six NHL All-Star Game appearances (2003-04, 2014-2015 and 2015-16 with Florida, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09 with Vancouver) and he was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy three times (2003-04 with Florida, 2006-07 and 2010-11 with Vancouver), the Hart Memorial Trophy once (2006-07) and the Bill Masterton Trophy once (2017-18).

The Montreal, Quebec native owns the all-time Panthers franchise goaltending records for games played (572), wins (230), shutouts (38), saves (16,086), assists/points (13), single-season games played by a goaltender (75, 2005-06), single-season saves (2,303) and single-season shutouts (tied-7, 2003-04). Luongo’s 2,303 saves in the 2006-07 campaign remains the post-1967 expansion record for most saves in a single season, posting a .931 save percentage and 2.43 goals against average that year with Florida.

On the international stage, Luongo is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, helping Team Canada to gold medals in 2010 and 2014. In his career with Canada at the IIHF World Championship, Luongo earned gold at the 2003 and 2004 tournaments and captured gold with his home country at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

Luongo’s No. 1 is the only player number retired by the Panthers.

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).