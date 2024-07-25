Montour brings Stanley Cup to Six Nations hometown for parade, celebration

OHSWEKEN, Ontario -- For the second time in less than a year, residents of the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve honored hometown hero Brandon Montour for his hockey exploits on Wednesday.

Only this time, he brought a special friend with him.

A glistening 37-pound silver and nickel alloy symbol of NHL supremacy simply known as Stanley.

And understandably, both were given a hero’s welcome by this village of 1,500, almost all of whom lined the streets in tribute to Montour’s day with the Stanley Cup.

For the 30-year-old defenseman, who won the title with the Florida Panthers, it was a chance to send a message to all the youngsters living on the reserve: Dare to dream.

“I was a kid once and I grew up idolizing players, not just hockey but lacrosse,” he said. “And I think when you have one of your own or somebody that's close to, even if you don't know me, reaching this level, especially on a day like today, it's just a bonus for any kid growing up that wants to reach that level.

“I mean, you can't really describe how it feels. Just very grateful and obviously honored to kind of be in the position I'm in and, obviously, to win at this level, you can't beat it.”