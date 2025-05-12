RECAP: Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 0

SUNRISE, Fla. – It’s now a best-of-three series.

Pulling even in the Eastern Conference Second Round, the Florida Panthers produced a stalwart defensive effort in a 2-0 win in Game 4 over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

After dropping the first two games of the series in Toronto, the Panthers returned home to win both Games 3 and 4 at Amerant Bank Arena to bring the hard-fought series to 2-2.

Down but never out, these Cats are just getting started.

“That was more like the Panthers playoff hockey that we’re used to,” forward Sam Bennett said. “A tighter game, less opportunities. We didn’t give up many odd-mans at all. We did a pretty good job of limiting their chances, and Bobby (Sergei Bobrovsky) stood on his head.”

Peppering the opposing net early, the Panthers nearly broke the ice on their second power play of the first period, but were denied by an outstanding left-pad save from Joseph Woll.

Responding with his own big save, Bobrovsky ushered in the “Bob-by!” chants soon after when he robbed Auston Matthews on a point-blank shot with his glove.

Earning his fifth career shutout in the playoffs, Bobrovsky finished with 23 saves.

“You just totally take him for granted, which happens to all elite goaltenders,” head coach Paul Maurices said of the future Hall of Fame goaltender.

With the Maple Leafs getting into even more penalty trouble, the Panthers finally made them pay on the power play when Carter Verhaeghe took a laser of a pass from Matthew Tkachuk and one-timed it past Woll from the right side of the net to make it 1-0 at 15:45.