Panthers plan to draw on experience as they face 2-0 series deficit 

TORONTO – The Florida Panthers are no strangers to adversity.

After all, before they were Stanley Cup champions, they were the Comeback Cats.

In 2023, the Panthers pulled off one of the greatest upsets in playoff history when they clawed back from a daunting 3-1 series deficit to defeat the Boston Bruins in Round 1.

More recently, they came back from a 2-1 series deficit against the New York Rangers in last year’s Eastern Conference Final, winning Game 4 in overtime to avoid falling behind 3-1.

Currently staring down a 2-0 series deficit to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Second Round, the Panthers plan to lean on those experiences as they now head home for Games 3 and 4 at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday and Sunday.

“It’s important to kind of draw back on it,” forward Sam Reinhart said on Thursday before the team boarded a flight to Fort Lauderdale. “When you look at the playoffs, that day in between, whether you won or your lost, is as important as ever to regroup. No matter what happened the night before or a couple nights prior, it doesn’t change how we go about our day today. It’s about recovering and putting the best foot forward to play our best game tomorrow night and get back in this thing.”

After being unable to dig their way out of an early deficit in Game 1, the Panthers were much happier with how they looked during Game 2 despite not getting the end result.

Even with the Maple Leafs coming out on top by a score of 4-3, the Panthers felt they had more than enough chances to swing things in their favor as they finished with lopsided advantages in shot attempts (64-33), scoring chances (31-11) and expected goals (3.23-1.11) at 5-on-5.

If they can find a way to win Game 3, they’re confident they can continue to build off that.

“You win one game or you lose one game, and it can kind of change anything,” Reinhart said. “A lot of success in the playoffs is how you control your losses and how you learn from it. A couple tight games and we’re sitting there looking at a lot of things we can do better.”

Historically, the Panthers have also relished playing in their own barn.

In addition to posting a 15-9 record in the playoffs in Sunrise since 2022, they went 27-12-2 at Amerant Bank Arena during the 2024-25 regular season, including 2-0 against Toronto.

With the home crowd behind them, anything is possible.

“We’ve been a good home team this year, for sure,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “You get the positive good feedback of the good things that you do.”

If the Panthers are looking for outside inspiration, they need only look to Round 1 of this year's playoffs.

Making waves over in the Western Conference, both the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers both dug themselves out of 2-0 series deficits to advance to Round 2.

In the history of the NHL, 57 teams have come back from a 2-0 deficit to win a series.

If any team can become No. 58, it’s the Panthers.

"It’s about re-focusing, re-energizing and getting ready for tomorrow,” Reinhart said.

