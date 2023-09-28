News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers trim Training Camp roster by 15 players

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (09.27.23)

BLOG: Oilers dressing loaded lineup for pre-season tilt against Canucks

RELEASE: Oilers Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall to be held Thursday, Oct. 12

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (09.27.23)

RELEASE: NHL, adidas unveil Heritage Classic uniforms

GAME RECAP: Jets 5, Oilers 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

POST-GAME: Akey in awe of first NHL experience

POST-GAME: Sutter continues his comeback with first pro appearance in two years

GAME RECAP: Jets 2, Oilers 1 (SO)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets (09.24.23)

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 returns for 2023 preseason

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets (09.23.23)

CAMP: Desharnais digging in to grow the mental side of his game

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames

The Oilers head to Calgary for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome against the Flames on Friday night, with the game being streamed live on Oilers Plus at 7:00 pm MT

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers face off against the Calgary Flames in a pre-season Battle of Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night.

You can watch the game live on Oilers Plus at 7:00 pm MT, including the Live Pre-Game Show which begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Fans who aren't yet subscribed to Oilers Plus can receive their first month free when they sign up on a monthly basis. Click here and use the code PRESEASON23 to activate this promotion.

Skinner & McDavid lead the Oilers to a 2-1 OT win over Vancouver

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will look to continue adding layers to their game on both sides of the puck on Friday night when they continue their pre-season schedule with the Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

For the third exhibition match in a row, the Oilers were able to limit their opponents offensively with less than 15 shots allowed through 40 minutes in Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime victory over the Vancouver Canucks thanks to their collective commitment toward dialling in their approach away from the puck in order to start the regular season on the right note defensively.

"I think it's more of a mindset than anything; not feeling our way into a season," forward Leon Draisaitl said on Thursday. "I think find that urgency right off the get-go, and it's not that we're not trying to do that in seasons prior, but starts are key and it gives you a buffer sometimes when you do have a little bit of a slide. But obviously, we want to get off to a good start and be rolling."

Wednesday was a winning result that was put on ice by Connor McDavid’s cold finish on a breakaway in extra time during his pre-season debut, along with a few other big Oilers names like Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard who got their first reps of the exhibition schedule.

Off-season signing Connor Brown, making his first competitive appearance since sustaining a torn ACL on Oct. 6, 2022, recorded 17:42 in ice time and provided some strong link-up with linemates McDavid and Evander Kane in a potential look at what the Oilers top line could look like on Oct. 11 in Vancouver.

Stuart Skinner wasn’t too busy through 40 minutes as a result of his team’s dedication to team defending, but ended the evening with 21 saves over his first full 60 minutes of action this exhibition season.

Leon speaks to the media from practice on Thursday

“They played really well in front of me and that's a product of me getting three shots [in the first period], so huge props to those guys,” Skinner said. “My job no matter what, even if I get zero shots until the last two minutes of the game, is to stop the puck. It's my job to make sure that I'm still warm, still ready and still focused, so they did their job tonight and whenever it's time for me to do my job, I'll be there."

Defensively, the Oilers allowed only 11 shots to the Canucks through 40 minutes, which Head Coach Jay Woodcroft says is a direct result of their work on defence and a renewed focus on the forecheck and defensive-zone coverage throughout Training Camp and pre-season.

"I think it's a positive sign because that’s where the majority of our focus through training camp, and we're seeing some positive results. But it's three games into the exhibition season," Woodcroft said. "Just in terms of systematic, five-on-five play, there were lots of positives and lots of things to build on.”

"As we continue to work our way through an eight-game preseason schedule, we're going to add more layers and start concentrating on some things on the offensive side as well."

The emphasis on defending before the start of the regular season is designed to work hand-in-hand with the already-potent offensive repertoire that the Oilers have at their disposal.

"Well, we can't change our game. There are a lot of reasons why we've made it to the Conference Finals and the Second Round because of how good of an offensive team we are," Draisaitl said. "You can't lose that, but there are little things that we need to tweak in our defensive game that we're all willing to do, and we have been and we'll just continue to chip away at that."

To Coach Woodcroft, 'defending' isn't the right word he'd use when describing the success he's seen from his group as they approach the regular season.

"I'd use checking. I want to be us to be a great checking team," the coach said. "I think the best place you can check is in the offensive zone, so we spend a lot of time talking about being good in that area, so you don't have to worry about defending in your own area or in your own zone. We have a lot of things in place in terms of rules and organization back to our own end so that hopefully we turn pucks over and go the other way. If the other team does give up possession of the puck, we have some things in place to try and break out quickly."

Jay addresses the media from Rogers Place on Thursday

COLLECTIVE CREASE APPROACH

Woodcroft said earlier this preseason that the coaching staff were prepared to give their top netminders Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell everything they need, and nothing they don’t need.

Giving their netminders the full 60 minutes, rather than a traditional 50/50 split of the crease duties, provides the right environment for them to gather what they need to start the regular season off strong.

"We spend a lot of time talking with our goaltenders. We spend a lot of time talking with the goaltending department and that was something that we just felt we wanted to do – get our goaltenders, all of them up, and running [feeling] what a real game feels like,” Woodcroft said.

“Sometimes, if you only play 30 minutes, your team might have had the bulk of the play and you end up with eight shots on net. You're not really truly getting the work required to make sure that you're prepared to start the season, so it was just a decision to give our guys full games and that's the way we're going to go as we go forward.”

No more apparent are the benefits of the collective crease approach than in Wednesday’s win over Vancouver, when Skinner was limited to a total of three shots through the first period and 11 after two frames before his work doubled in the third period, with the Canucks finishing with 22 total.

Stuart talks to the media following Wednesday's OT victory

"Stuart had eleven shots on net in the first two periods. If you take him out after 40, he maybe doesn't get the work required,” Woodcroft said. “But as the game wore on, the other team pushed and in certain ways, he had to dig in. That helps prepare him for the regular season."

For Skinner, staying sharp despite receiving a limited workload over the first two periods is also something he has to prepare for.

"Today there weren't a ton of distractions going through my mind, which was nice, but that changes every single day. Tomorrow there might be a million distractions going on in my mind, so it really depends on the day,” he said.

“That's kind of what I've been working on – making sure that I'm able to stay focused and do the things that I need to do to be successful."

After making his pre-season debut between the pipes on Wednesday, Skinner feels that he’ll be able to gather what he needs from three exhibition appearances.

"I think probably three. I think three is good,” he said. “I know we're doing full 60's, so it'll be nice just to get into the rhythm of games. Normally in the past, we'll do half a game or one period. It's nice to kind of get the full 60 right under the belt. It was nice to do it tonight being able to feel the puck and being able to feel the heart going a couple of times and get the cardio up, so the full 60 thing is nice."

ROSTER REDUCTIONS

The Oilers reduced their Camp roster down to 40 players on Thursday with the sending of one goaltender, five defencemen and nine forwards to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Released from PTO and reporting to Bakersfield:

  • Tyler Parks (G)
  • Xavier Bernard (D)
  • Noah Ganske (D)
  • Jake Johnson (D)
  • Connor Corcoran (D)
  • Cam Wright (F)
  • Ture Linden (F)
  • Dino Kambeitz (F)
  • Ethan De Jong (F)

Loaned to Bakersfield:

  • Maximus Wanner (D)
  • Tyler Tullio (F)
  • Jake Chiasson (F)
  • Jayden Grubbe (F)
  • Carl Berglund (F)
  • Matvey Petrov (F)