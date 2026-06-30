DEV CAMP: News & notes from 2026 Oilers Development Camp

Get all the news, videos & more as EdmontonOilers.com & Oilers TV provide coverage of 2026 Development Camp at Rogers Place this week

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EDMONTON, AB – A total of 27 players (14 forwards, eight defencemen & five goalies) are attending Oilers Development Camp at Rogers Place this week to take part in fitness testing, medicals, information sessions, on-ice practices and off-ice team building.

Camp concludes Thursday with a three-on-three tournament.

All five of Edmonton’s 2026 draft picks are on the Camp roster, which includes a trio of women’s hockey players in PWHL Seattle Torrent second-overall pick & USA gold medalist Abbey Murphy, University of Minnesota’s Chloe Primerano, and Canada National Women's U18 standout & University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Caitlin Kraemer.

Check back throughout the week for news, videos and updates on the prospects at Development Camp as Oilers TV and EdmontonOilers.com provide coverage of the event.

Tony Brar sits down with the Oilers' 2026 second-round pick at Dev Camp

GALLERY

WRITTEN

Tony Brar chats with the defenceman & Oilers' 2026 fifth-rounder on Monday

VIDEO

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Dev Camp Day 1 (Jun. 29)

View the photos from fitness testing & medicals on Day 1 of Oilers Development Camp at Rogers Place on Monday, June 29, 2026. Photo credit: Michela Naccarato

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers announce 2026 Development Camp roster

RELEASE: Oilers issue qualifying offers to four players

TALKING POINTS: Mike Babcock unveiled as new Oilers Head Coach

RELEASE: Oilers add D.J. Smith as Associate Coach

RELEASE: Oilers name Mike Babcock as Head Coach

RELEASE: Oilers sign Connor Murphy to five-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Jason Dickinson to five-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Connor Ungar to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers announce four-game pre-season schedule

RELEASE: Connor McDavid wins Ted Lindsay Award

WORLDS: Nurse & Canada rally late but fall in overtime to Norway in bronze-medal game

WORLDS: Canada loses Bouchard to injury in quarter-final shutout over United States

RELEASE: Oilers announce hockey operations updates

WORLDS: Howard, Ekholm earn quarter-final spots with United States & Sweden on last day

WORLDS: Samanski, Howard earn big victories with Germany & United States on Day 11

RELEASE: Oilers sign Aku Raty to one-year contract

WORLDS: Samanski, Nurse record assists for Germany & Canada in victories on Day 8

WORLDS: Bouchard records three assists, sets up Canada's OT winner in 6-5 thriller over Norway