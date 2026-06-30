DEV CAMP: News & notes from 2026 Oilers Development Camp

EDMONTON, AB – A total of 27 players (14 forwards, eight defencemen & five goalies) are attending Oilers Development Camp at Rogers Place this week to take part in fitness testing, medicals, information sessions, on-ice practices and off-ice team building.

Camp concludes Thursday with a three-on-three tournament.

All five of Edmonton’s 2026 draft picks are on the Camp roster, which includes a trio of women’s hockey players in PWHL Seattle Torrent second-overall pick & USA gold medalist Abbey Murphy, University of Minnesota’s Chloe Primerano, and Canada National Women's U18 standout & University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Caitlin Kraemer.

Check back throughout the week for news, videos and updates on the prospects at Development Camp as Oilers TV and EdmontonOilers.com provide coverage of the event.