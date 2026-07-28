BLOG: Oilers tee up off-season moves & changes from Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic

TORONTO, ON – 'Teeing up' what’s already been a busy offseason in Oil Country.

From the seventh annual Zach Hyman Charity Classic golf tournament at Oakdale Golf and Country Club on Monday, captain Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl all spoke about some of the exciting changes made in Oil Country this summer with the start of the 2026-27 NHL season now closer (66 days) than it is to theirfinal game of last season’s first-round exit in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

McDavid lauded the off-season changes made and how it’s an exciting time in Edmonton after they added big pieces to the roster, acquiring some extra stability in a three-goalie system by adding a Stanley Cup champion in Frederik Anderson and on the blueline in Ryan Shea, who was one of only two defencemen in the NHL last season to have at least 35 points and a plus/minus of +30.

“He was really solid," McDavid said of Andersen. "It’s really exciting, and bringing in Levi too, having a kind of three-goalie system, Carolina’s done that for a little bit and obviously had success. Injuries happen, and you have to have somebody ready to go in there, and we’ll always have that."

“I talked to Freddie,” Hyman added. “He just got married, so big congrats to Freddie, and he just won, obviously. So, two rings for him in one summer, which is pretty good. But Freddie … he's an unbelievable person, unbelievable teammate, and an unbelievable goalie who's now won, right? And that's his pedigree. So, we're lucky to have him.”