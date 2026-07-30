RELEASE: EOCF and YMCA team up to deliver unforgettable experiences to kids this August

The two organizations are teaming up for the second year in a row to provide a special YMCA camp experience at the Fan Park @ ICE District for more than 1,500 kids

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – This summer, nearly 1500 children and youth will have a very special Edmonton Oilers summer day camp experience downtown through a partnership between the YMCA of Northern Alberta and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

The two organizations are teaming up for the second year in a row to provide a YMCA camp experience at the Fan Park @ ICE District. This year, the EOCF and YMCA have expanded the experience to reach at least twice as many children as the previous year, running over 8 separate days throughout the month of August.

“We’re excited to once again partner with the YMCA of Northern Alberta to offer day camps to Oil Country kids in the Fan Park,” says Myrna Khan, Executive Director, Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. “These camps support physical health, mental well-being, leadership development and meaningful connections. Through our Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, we’re proud to help ensure every kid has the opportunity to try new activities, build confidence and form friendships without being turned away due to financial barriers.”

On each of these special days, up to 200 kids will gather at the Fan Park outside of Rogers Place to learn hockey skills, play shinny ball hockey and other games and even meet Hunter the Lynx and some Edmonton Oilers alumni. Youth participants will also experience behind-the-scenes tours of Rogers Place, learning about future career options and getting a peek at how the world class facility is run. Participants include children and youth from YMCA summer day camps, child care centres and youth community outreach programs.

“We’re very grateful that the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has stepped up once again to provide this unforgettable experience for the children and youth we serve,” says Katherine O’Neill, President & CEO at YMCA of Northern Alberta. “We’re excited to bring kids from all over the city to the downtown core, where their excitement and joy will shine a bright light on our downtown community.”

At the YMCA, no one is turned away for the inability to pay fees. Right now, the YMCA is running a campaign to send 600 kids in need to camp this summer through its Strong Kids, Strong Communities campaign, presented by Capital Power. Capital Power’s 3-year commitment to support the YMCA will empower future-ready youth all year round.

To help them reach their goal of sending 600 kids in need to camp this summer, visit ymcanab.ca/donate.

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