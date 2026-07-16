RELEASE: Oilers full 2026-27 regular-season schedule revealed

Edmonton will face Vancouver in a home-and-home on Sept. 29 & Oct. 1 to begin the 2026-27 season, featuring an expanded 84-game regular season schedule for the first time since 2003-04

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will begin the 2026-27 season with a home-and-home set against the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 29 & Oct. 1 after the NHL revealed the full expanded 84-game regular-season schedule on Thursday.

An opening set with the Canucks will be the first of two in the opening month for the Oilers, with a home-and-home against the Utah Mammoth on tap for Oct. 15 & 17 before welcoming the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes to Rogers Place on Oct. 22 during their first extended homestand of the campaign.

The homestand includes the first Battle of Alberta with the Calgary Flames (Oct. 28) following the highly anticipated visit from the Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct. 24), and additional meetings with the Detroit Red Wings (Oct. 26) and Minnesota Wild (Oct. 20).

The Blue & Orange's season-longest eight-game homestand will be split across the All-Star Break in January & February, featuring marquee matchups against the Montreal Canadiens (Jan. 30), Pittsburgh Penguins (Feb. 13) and Boston Bruins (Feb. 19).

Edmonton will head east this season for two separate extended six-game road trips in November and in late December & early January after beginning their annual trip to the Big Apple in late October, facing the New York Islanders (Oct. 31) & New York Rangers (Nov. 1) in a back-to-back set before closing out their trip against the New Jersey Devils (Nov. 3).

The final run-in of the regular season features 12 of their last 19 games being against Pacific Division opponents, facing the Flames three times including their final visit to Scotiabank Saddledome on Mar. 23 and a home-and-home with the Winnipeg Jets (Apr. 7 & 10) to close the regular season.

Full, half and quarter season seats for 2026-27 are now available at EdmontonOilers.com/SeasonSeats.

Due to recent and some yet-possible changes to the application of year-round Daylight Saving Time in numerous jurisdictions across the NHL, all home and road game start times are subject to change.

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