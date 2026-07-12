RELEASE: Oilers sign Colton Dach to two-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Colton Dach to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $1.2 million.

Acquired from Chicago at last season’s trade deadline, Dach (6’4”, 218 lbs, 23) skated in 61 games in 2025-26, recording five goals and eight assists along with 52 penalty minutes. Making his Edmonton debut on Mar. 6, the St. Albert, AB product saw action in eight games with the Oilers (2-2-4) through the end of the regular season.

Drafted in the second round (62nd overall) by the Blackhawks at the 2021 NHL Draft, Dach also dressed in five playoff games for the Oilers this past spring, registering an assist while averaging 8:27 of ice time along with 23 hits and three blocked shots.

The physical left-shot forward piled up 219 hits last season, ranking in the top 15 league-wide despite playing the fewest games among players in that range.