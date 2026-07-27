Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2026

GROUP 2 FREE AGENTS

The players listed below have been tendered a qualifying offer by their respective Clubs and are subject to draft-choice compensation and right to match. The draft choice compensation scale is based on compensation offered by the new Club:

OFFER / COMPENSATION

$1,575,969 or below: None

Over $1,575,969 to $2,387,832: Third-round choice

Over $2,387,832 to $4,775,666: Second-round choice

Over $4,775,666 to $7,163,498: First-round and third-round choice

Over $7,163,498 to $9,551,332: First-round, second-round and third-round choice

Over $9,551,332 to $11,939,166: Two first-round choices, one second- and one third-round choice

Over $11,939,166: Four first-round choices