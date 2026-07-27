Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2026

2026 NHL Free Agency is officially underway.
Follow along for all Edmonton Oilers roster additions and subtractions throughout the 2026 National Hockey League off-season.
Follow along with full coverage of all Oilers signings & trades during the 2025 off-season
2026 NHL Free Agency is officially underway.
Follow along for all Edmonton Oilers roster additions and subtractions throughout the 2026 National Hockey League off-season.
The players listed below have been tendered a qualifying offer by their respective Clubs and are subject to draft-choice compensation and right to match. The draft choice compensation scale is based on compensation offered by the new Club:
OFFER / COMPENSATION
$1,575,969 or below: None
Over $1,575,969 to $2,387,832: Third-round choice
Over $2,387,832 to $4,775,666: Second-round choice
Over $4,775,666 to $7,163,498: First-round and third-round choice
Over $7,163,498 to $9,551,332: First-round, second-round and third-round choice
Over $9,551,332 to $11,939,166: Two first-round choices, one second- and one third-round choice
Over $11,939,166: Four first-round choices
\*Oilers Group 2 Free Agents: Colton Dach (signed with Oilers),
Roby Jarventie (signed with HC Ambri Piotta), Spencer Stastney (signed with Oilers)
The following players have qualified for Group 3 Free Agency (age 27 or older or with at least seven Accrued Seasons) and are Unrestricted Free Agents.
Oilers Group 3 Free Agents: Cam Dineen,
James Hamblin (signed with Ducks), Adam Henrique, Connor Ingram, Max Jones (re-signed with Oilers), Kasperi Kapanen (re-signed with Oilers), Curtis Lazar, Calvin Pickard (signed with Wild), Jack Roslovic (signed with Maple Leafs)
The following players qualify for unrestricted free agency, having met the requirements for Group 6 free agency. This group is defined as players whose contracts have expired, are age 25 or older, have completed three or more professional seasons, and (i) in the case of a player other than a goaltender, have played fewer than 80 NHL games (regular-season and playoff), or (ii) in the case of a goaltender, have played fewer than 28 NHL games (regular-season and playoff).
Oilers Group 6 Free Agents: Samuel Poulin
The following players were not tendered a qualifying offer and are therefore Unrestricted Free Agents not subject to a right-to-match or draft-choice compensation.
Oilers Unrestricted Free Agents:
Matvey Petrov (signed with Spartak Moscow), Josh Bloom
CONTRACTS EXPIRED IN 2026:
Cam Dineen
James Hamblin (signed with Ducks)
Adam Henrique
Connor Ingram
Roby Jarventie (signed with HC Ambri Piotta)
Max Jones (re-signed with Oilers)
Kasperi Kapanen (re-signed with Oilers)
Curtis Lazar
Owen Michaels (re-signed with Oilers)
Matvei Petrov (signed with Spartak Moscow) Calvin Pickard (signed with Wild)
Samuel Poulin
Jack Roslovic (signed with Maple Leafs)
Spencer Stastney (re-signed with Oilers)
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2027:
Frederik Andersen
Josh Brown
Damien Carfagna
Ty Emberson
Mattias Janmark
Mathieu Joseph
Max Jones
Kasperi Kapanen
Devon Levi
Viljami Marjala
Aku Raty
Alec Regula
Matt Savoie
Josh Samanski
Spencer Stastney
James Stefan
Riley Stillman
Brady Stonehouse
Matt Tomkins
Eduards Tralmaks (signed with Oilers)
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2028:
Beau Akey
Tomas Cibulka
Connor Clattenburg
Colton Dach (signed with Oilers)
Nathaniel Day
Zach Hyman
Tristan Jarry
Samuel Jonsson
Isaac Howard
Quinn Hutson
Connor McDavid
Shakir Mukhamadullin (re-signed with Oilers)
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2029:
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm
William Nicholl
Vasily Podkolzin
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2031:
Jason Dickinson
Ryan Shea (signed with Oilers)
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2033:
Leon Draisaitl
Trent Frederic