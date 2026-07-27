Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2026

Follow along with full coverage of all Oilers signings & trades during the 2025 off-season

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

2026 NHL Free Agency is officially underway.

Follow along for all Edmonton Oilers roster additions and subtractions throughout the 2026 National Hockey League off-season.

Frederik talks for the first time since signing with the Oilers on July 1

GROUP 2 FREE AGENTS

The players listed below have been tendered a qualifying offer by their respective Clubs and are subject to draft-choice compensation and right to match. The draft choice compensation scale is based on compensation offered by the new Club:

OFFER / COMPENSATION

$1,575,969 or below: None
Over $1,575,969 to $2,387,832: Third-round choice
Over $2,387,832 to $4,775,666: Second-round choice
Over $4,775,666 to $7,163,498: First-round and third-round choice
Over $7,163,498 to $9,551,332: First-round, second-round and third-round choice
Over $9,551,332 to $11,939,166: Two first-round choices, one second- and one third-round choice
Over $11,939,166: Four first-round choices

\*Oilers Group 2 Free Agents: Colton Dach (signed with Oilers), Roby Jarventie (signed with HC Ambri Piotta), Spencer Stastney (signed with Oilers)

GROUP 3 FREE AGENTS

The following players have qualified for Group 3 Free Agency (age 27 or older or with at least seven Accrued Seasons) and are Unrestricted Free Agents.

Oilers Group 3 Free Agents: Cam Dineen, James Hamblin (signed with Ducks), Adam Henrique, Connor Ingram, Max Jones (re-signed with Oilers), Kasperi Kapanen (re-signed with Oilers), Curtis Lazar, Calvin Pickard (signed with Wild), Jack Roslovic (signed with Maple Leafs)

GROUP 6 FREE AGENTS

The following players qualify for unrestricted free agency, having met the requirements for Group 6 free agency. This group is defined as players whose contracts have expired, are age 25 or older, have completed three or more professional seasons, and (i) in the case of a player other than a goaltender, have played fewer than 80 NHL games (regular-season and playoff), or (ii) in the case of a goaltender, have played fewer than 28 NHL games (regular-season and playoff).

Oilers Group 6 Free Agents: Samuel Poulin

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

The following players were not tendered a qualifying offer and are therefore Unrestricted Free Agents not subject to a right-to-match or draft-choice compensation.

Oilers Unrestricted Free Agents: Matvey Petrov (signed with Spartak Moscow), Josh Bloom

ADDITIONS & EXTENSIONS

  • Oilers sign Colton Dach to two-year contract (Jul. 12) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers re-sign Owen Michaels to two-year contract (Jul. 6) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers re-sign Shakir Mukhamadullin & Spencer Stastney (Jul. 5) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers sign Ryan Shea to five-year contract (Jul. 1) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers sign Mathieu Joseph to one-year contract (Jul. 1) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers sign Frederik Andersen to one-year contract (Jul. 1) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers re-sign Max Jones to one-year contract (Jul. 1) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers acquire Devon Levi from Sabres (Jul. 1) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers sign Eduards Tralmaks to one-year contract (Jul. 1) >>> RELEASE

SUBTRACTIONS

  • Matvei Petrov signs with Spartak Moscow in Russia (Jul. 21) >>> RELEASE
  • Calvin Pickard signs with Minnesota Wild (Jul. 1) >>> RELEASE
  • James Hamblin signs with Anaheim Ducks (Jun. 30) >>> RELEASE
  • Roby Jarventie signs with HC Ambri Protta in Switzerland (May 5) >>> RELEASE

CONTRACTS EXPIRED IN 2026:

Cam Dineen

James Hamblin (signed with Ducks)

Adam Henrique

Connor Ingram

Roby Jarventie (signed with HC Ambri Piotta)

Max Jones (re-signed with Oilers)

Kasperi Kapanen (re-signed with Oilers)

Curtis Lazar

Owen Michaels (re-signed with Oilers)

Matvei Petrov (signed with Spartak Moscow)

Calvin Pickard (signed with Wild)

Samuel Poulin

Jack Roslovic (signed with Maple Leafs)

Spencer Stastney (re-signed with Oilers)

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2027:

Frederik Andersen

Josh Brown

Damien Carfagna

Ty Emberson

Mattias Janmark

Mathieu Joseph

Max Jones

Kasperi Kapanen

Devon Levi

Viljami Marjala

Aku Raty

Alec Regula

Matt Savoie

Josh Samanski

Spencer Stastney

James Stefan

Riley Stillman

Brady Stonehouse

Matt Tomkins

Eduards Tralmaks (signed with Oilers)

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2028:

Beau Akey

Tomas Cibulka

Connor Clattenburg

Colton Dach (signed with Oilers)

Nathaniel Day

Zach Hyman

Tristan Jarry

Samuel Jonsson

Isaac Howard

Quinn Hutson

Connor McDavid

Shakir Mukhamadullin (re-signed with Oilers)

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2029:

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm

William Nicholl

Vasily Podkolzin

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2031:

Jason Dickinson

Ryan Shea (signed with Oilers)

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2033:

Leon Draisaitl

Trent Frederic

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers full 2026-27 regular-season schedule revealed

RELEASE: Oilers to open season against Canucks in home opener on Sept. 29

RELEASE: Oilers sign Colton Dach to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Owen Michaels to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers extend Shakir Mukhamadullin & Spencer Stastney

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses Oilers' trades & signings to open 2026 Free Agency

RELEASE: Oilers sign Mathieu Joseph to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Frederik Andersen to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Max Jones to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Kasperi Kapanen to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Ryan Shea to five-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Eduards Tralmaks to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Shakir Mukhamadullin & Zack Sharp from San Jose

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Devon Levi from Buffalo

RELEASE: Oilers announce 2026 Development Camp roster

RELEASE: Oilers issue qualifying offers to four players

TALKING POINTS: Mike Babcock unveiled as new Oilers Head Coach

RELEASE: Oilers add D.J. Smith as Associate Coach