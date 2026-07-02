RELEASE: Oilers sign Frederik Andersen to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Frederik Andersen to a one-year contract with an AAV of $2.8 million.

Andersen (6’4”, 229 lbs, 36) is a veteran of 552 career games over his 13-year NHL career split between the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes, compiling a record of 324-149-58 to go along with a 2.59 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and 28 shutouts.

This past postseason, the Herning, Denmark native went 13-2-0 with a 1.89 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and three shutouts to help the Hurricanes capture their franchise's second Stanley Cup.

Over his career, he has appeared in 101 postseason games, going 59-37 with a 2.32 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and eight shutouts.