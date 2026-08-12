RELEASE: Condors sign Eemil Vinni to one-year AHL contract

Edmonton's 2024 second-round pick (64th overall) Eemil Vinni has signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract with the Condors ahead of making his North American debut this upcoming 2026-27 season

vinni
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Bakersfield Condors have signed Finnish goaltender Eemil Vinni to a one-year, two-way American Hockey League (AHL) contract for the 2026-27 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Vinni was selected in the second round (64th overall) by the Oilers at the 2024 NHL Draft after being ranked as the top-rated European goalie by NHL Central Scouting that year, posting a 17-9-10 record with a 2.72 GAA, .892 save percentage and two shutouts with Jokipojat Joensuu (JoKP) and helping Finland to a bronze medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with a 3-1-0 record, a .927 save percentage and 1.75 goals against average in four appearances. 

The 6-foot-3, 187-pound netminder made 17 more appearances for JoKP and a further 10 regular-season and playoff games on loan with Ketterä last season in Mestis, the second tier of Finnish professional hockey, after missing much of the 2024-25 season with injury,

The 20-year-old went 8-5-4 with a 2.99 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage over his 17 appearances for JoKP before being loaned to Ketterä and posting a 2-1-1 record, a .951 save percentage and a 1.23 goals-against average in four regular-season games. 

In a further six playoff contests, Vinni recorded a 4-2-0 record, a .943 save percentage and a 1.52 goals-against average.

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