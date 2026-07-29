RELEASE: Community programming takes over Fan Park at ICE District August 7-15

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that it will host a series of community events at Fan Park @ ICE District as part of the Summer SolstICE Event Series, providing kids and families across Oil Country with opportunities to participate in free activities, engage with community partners and take part in inclusive programming.

The jam-packed August lineup will feature the fourth annual ICE District Classic 3-on-3 ball hockey tournament, Every Kid Deserves a Shot Community Day and the Hoop City 3x3 youth basketball tournament—all offering kids and families the opportunity to participate in sport-focused programming.

“Fan Park @ ICE District has become an important gathering place that brings our community together in support of kids and families across Oil Country,” said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. “Creating a space for community programming and offering inclusive experiences for people from all backgrounds was always what we envisioned for this space. We’re proud to see that vision come to life in the heart of our community alongside the partners and organizations who help make these experiences possible.”

ICE District Classic | August 7 to 9

ICE District Classic presented by the EOCF and BHE1 Sports, will bring together over 500 kids of all skill levels for a weekend of 3-on-3 ball hockey, competition and community connection. Each team can roster up to 10 players (9 runners and 1 goalie).

The tournament will run Friday, August 7 to Sunday, August 9.

Register your team here by August 1.

Every Kid Deserves a Shot Community Day | August 9

Every Kid Deserves a Shot Community Day will take place on Sunday, August 9, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The event will feature activities for all ages, a chance to connect with EOCF community partners, food trucks, bouncy castles, a balloon artist and a special guest appearance from Hunter the Lynx. A meet-and-greet with Oilers Alumni Ben Scrivens and Seattle Torrent forward Danielle Serdachny will take place from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

The free event is open to the community, and guests are encouraged to register in advance here.

Hoop City 3x3 | August 15

Hoop City 3x3 EFCL Festival will take place on Saturday, August 15, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, featuring youth basketball divisions for boys and girls in U13, U15 and U18 categories. Players can register as a team of 3 to 5 players or as individuals. The festival will include jerseys, championship prizes, shooting competitions, food trucks and a DJ, with all proceeds supporting the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues’ 3x3 Program Development. The event is open to all, with financial assistance available for players.

The community is invited to attend the free day of basketball and activities.

Register here.

Upcoming Community Events

So far this year, 50 community programming events have taken place at Fan Park @ ICE District, with more scheduled throughout the remainder of the year, including those listed below, and additional programming to be announced.

Oilers Hockey School — Now to July 31 — Fan Park @ ICE District & Downtown Community Arena

Edmonton Down Syndrome Society (EDSS) Summer Programs — July 31 — Fan Park @ ICE District

YMCA of Northern Alberta, Power Play for Potential — August 4 to 26 — Fan Park @ ICE District

ICE District Classic — August 7 to 9 — Fan Park @ ICE District

Every Kid Deserves a Shot Community Day — August 9 — Fan Park @ ICE District

Hoop City 3x3 EFCL Festival — August 15 — Fan Park @ ICE District

For the full lineup of Summer SolstICE events taking place in Fan Park, visit icedistrict.com.