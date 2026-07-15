RELEASE: Oilers to open season against Canucks in home opener on Sept. 29

Full expanded 84-game schedule to be released on Thursday at 11:00 AM MT

Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers

© 2026 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will open the 2026-27 season on home ice against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Rogers Place after the NHL announced the home openers for all 32 of its teams on Wednesday morning,

The Oilers and Canucks will serve as the second game of a doubleheader on Sportsnet in Canada on opening night before the two Pacific Division rivals travel to Vancouver to complete a home-and-home set on Oct. 1 at Rogers Arena to begin the 2026-27 season.

The full 2026-27 schedule, which features an expanded 84-game slate this season with two extra divisional games for each team, will be released on Thursday at 11:00 AM MT.

The Blue & Orange last hosted the Canucks on home ice to start a season on Oct. 2, 2019, when Leon Draisaitl had a goal & two assists while Connor McDavid netted the third-period winner in a 3-2 victory over their West Coast counterparts.

The Oilers are 24-17-4-1 all-time in home openers, including a 4-5-0 record at Rogers Place since defeating the Calgary Flames 7-4 in their first-ever game played at their new home to begin the 2015-16 NHL campaign back on Oct. 12, 2016.

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