TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses Oilers' trades & signings to open 2026 Free Agency

Stan Bowman delivers his opening remarks on Day 1 of Free Agency:

“Welcome, everyone. Thanks for taking the time.

"I just wanted to start off by recognizing Darnell Nurse. We made a difficult decision here to part ways with a true competitor, a lifelong Oiler, a tremendous teammate, and a tremendous member of the community. I really enjoyed getting to know Darnell and having him on the team. He's a class act. Nobody competes harder for his teammates than Darnell, so it’s difficult when things like this happen. So we certainly wish him and his family well. With that, I'll turn it over and you can start the questions.”

Bowman on acquiring Shakir Mukhamadullin and Zack Sharp from the San Jose Sharks in the trade for Darnell Nurse and the roles they could play next season:

“Sure. I think we have a lot of options now, so it's really up to Mike, D.J., and the coaching staff to figure out what the pairs will be. I'll just talk a little bit about the players themselves and what skills they bring to the table.”

“So first with Mukhamadullin, he's a big kid. He's kind of coming into his own right now, and I think there are a few things that really caught our eye with his game. He played more on the right side this year than the left. Even though he's a left shot, he's got that long reach; he's a big frame. He's pretty skinny right now. I think he can probably put on a little bit of weight, but he takes up a lot of space out there, and we liked his game. His penalty kill is something that I think is a strength for him. He's got a big shot, and he's got a competitive side to his game. So I think those things add up to being a really useful player for us. I think we did like the fact that he can be used on the right side if we want to, and that flexibility is always nice. He's a young defenceman that I think has a lot of growth in his game.”

“Then Ryan Shea, he's a player that I'm familiar with. I actually drafted Ryan way back when. He's come a long way from those years, so I thought he had an outstanding season this year. He was one of the players that we targeted in our meetings leading up to today. We were hoping that if we were able to get some cap space, we might be able to bring him in. I thought he had an excellent season, both offensively and defensively. He's got really good mobility. He's got the ability to make plays. His penalty kill was excellent this year – one of the best guys in the league at that this year – but he also could make some plays and score. He's not afraid to get up in the play and help the offensive side of the game, so I think his skill set is really going to complement the other guys that we have on defence right now. “

“We're certainly trading away a very good player in Darnell who ate up a lot of minutes, so I think we've got two defencemen now coming in who are going to be able to bring different elements to the table. But I think, all in all, it's going to be a big boost for our defence.”

Bowman on if Tristan Jarry will start the season as the No. 1 goalie or of he’s looking to add to the position following the trade to acquire Devon Levi from Buffalo:

Bowman spoke to the media in the afternoon prior to the signing of Frederik Andersen.

“Yeah, Tristan's going to be back. We're still looking at some other things. The most important thing was to find a good young goalie that I think has a lot of promise to his game, and I think with Devon Levi in Buffalo, he has played whatever it is, 30 or 40 NHL games, so it's not like he's totally new to the opportunity, but his most recent success has been in the American Hockey League, and I think he's probably knocking on the door waiting for that opportunity."

"We see a lot of upside in his game. Certainly, he’s had some really strong seasons. When you're able to replicate success at the AHL level for multiple years, that's usually an indicator of someone that's ready to break through, and we saw that last year, where Brandon Bussi was sort of in the same boat. He ended up in Carolina, winning the Cup, and we think Devon's ready to take the next step and show what he can do at the NHL level.”