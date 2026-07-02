TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses Oilers' trades & signings to open 2026 Free Agency

Bowman on bringing back Kasperi Kapanen and discussions about a new contract:
Bowman spoke before announcement of Kapanen’s extension later in the evening.
“We have had sort of ongoing dialogue with Kappy throughout the day, and even the few weeks leading up till today, we've had many conversations. It's tough to thread that needle sometimes with the cap space, and up until the trade with San Jose, we really had no cap space to be able to bring him back. Now we've been able to add a little bit, so we're having conversations, and we'll see if we can."
"We'll see where that goes, not just with Kapanen, but with other forwards. We felt it was important, though, to focus on our defence, given that we traded away a player, Darnell, who plays a lot of minutes. Really, the most important priority for us in trading someone out is making sure we have a couple of good options coming back.
“So yeah, the day's not over yet. We're still having conversations. I don't know where those will go, but I like the way that our team is looking right now. I think we've certainly put ourselves in a much better spot with salary cap flexibility. Whether we spend that today or in the coming days or whether we wait a little bit, we'll have to see where it goes. But I do like the situation that we're in.”
Bowman on a right-shot, penalty-killing centre being a priority for the team:
“Yeah, we've talked a lot about this actually. If you were in our meetings, you'd know that whole topic is something we go over all the time.”
“You'd love to find that guy. You’d love to find a right shot centre who's great at faceoffs, and he's big, he can skate, he's physical, and he can match up against the best players. That's sort of the prototype everyone talks about. That player doesn't really exist on the market. Now, there are players that have elements of that, but it's a series of trade-offs. Maybe they don't have much quickness. Maybe their faceoffs aren't the best. Maybe they shoot left, maybe they have speed but not the right shot, so we've looked into all that, and you certainly want to try to find those attributes, but if you narrow your focus just to one set of attributes, then you're looking at just a couple players. We’re not going to do that just to say we signed a right shot, penalty-killing centre. We want to make sure they're the right fit and they can do what we need them to do.
Bowman on signing another goalie that’s experienced to shore up the position or letting Levi and Jarry have some leash in the crease:
“We've talked about both of those options. I don't think we've landed on one approach quite yet. I think you could make an argument for both being the right way to go, so we're having those conversations right now, and I guess we'll see where we land on it.
“But I think it's nice to have Levi here with us now as an option as a 24-year-old goalie with a bright future. Really, he just hasn't had much of an opportunity. It's not that he hasn't performed well, but he's looking for that chance and we're hoping he's going to be part of it here.”
Bowman on how important it was to not retain salary on the Darnell Nurse trade and how they planned to allocate his cap hit ($9.25 million) after it was taken off the books:
“There's a lot of conversations that go into these trades. I think when they're finished, it looks like, ‘Oh, that's a pretty simple trade. Why didn't you do that sooner?’ But there's a lot of factors that go into those deals to finally get it to the point where it is.
“But I think no salary retention was very important for us. I think the way San Jose was set up, they were in a different spot cap-wise, and they had the flexibility there. So I think for us, we can get a young defenceman with some really good attributes in Mukhamadullin, as well as a prospect I know pretty well. Zack Sharp was a kid from Chicago who I've known since he was growing up. Bit of a late bloomer. Really impressed with his season this year.
"We were in to watch Owen Michaels quite a bit, and every time I was in there, Zack caught my eye. I've known him since he was 13 years old, but now that I see where he is now as a 20-year-old, he's an elite skater. He's got a lot of really good attributes. He's grown now, about 6 foot 2, and prospects on defence are something that we're trying to add to our mix. So you put those two things together in the trade without the retention, and it was a deal that we were fortunate to be able to make.