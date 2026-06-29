RELEASE: Oilers announce 2026 Development Camp roster

EDMONTON, AB – After adding five new prospects via the 2026 NHL Draft, the Edmonton Oilers will host 27 players at Rogers Place this week for their annual Development Camp.

A total of 14 forwards, eight defencemen and five goalies will be attending this year’s camp, including a trio of women's players in Abbey Murphy & Chloe Primerano from the University of Minnesota and Caitlin Kraemer of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The 2026 Draft class includes Rudolfs Berzkalns (second round, 58th overall), Malcom Gästrin (third round, 84th overall), Andrew Robinson (fifth round, 133rd overall), Caden Harvey (sixth round, 180th overall) and Ryan Cameron (seventh round, 212th overall), who were all selected by the Oilers this past week at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

Second-round pick Beau Akey (56th overall, 2023) leads the Oilers defence entering his third Development Camp, while fifth-round pick Connor Clattenburg (160th overall, 2024), third-round pick Tommy Lafreniere (83rd overall, 2025), and fourth-round pick David Lewandowski (117th overall, 2025) headline the forward group.

Free-agent signing forwards Owen Michaels, Brady Stonehouse, defencemen Damien Carfagna and Tomas Cibulka, along with goalie Connor Ungar, are also among the group.

Edmonton's attending cast between the pipes is being led by Ungar, who'll join sixth-round picks Nathaniel Day (184th overall, 2025), Daniel Salonen (194th overall, 2025) and 2026 seventh-round pick Ryan Cameron.

After taking part in fitness testing & medicals on Monday, the Oilers prospects will participate in information sessions, on-ice practices, and off-ice team-building activities over the Camp, culminating on Wednesday in a three-on-three tournament.